"There's a lot of back and forth": KSI explains why he wishes to take his time before fighting Jake Paul

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" recently appeared on a Swedish podcast hosted by musician Anis Don Demina. On the podcast, the social media influencer was seen explaining the nitty-gritty of signing a contract with a boxer. According to the 29-year-old, there are a lot of details that are to be looked after and agreed upon before the contract can be signed and closed.

However, JJ also reiterated that he would defeat the American if they were to fight right away. The Sidemen member made his return to the ring last month after fighting Swarmz and Luis Paneda at the same event. Speaking about his contract situation with Jake, JJ said:

"There's a lot of back and forth"

KSI claims that he would defeat Jake Paul

The rivalry between the two influencers has been a long-running story ever since the British YouTuber called out the Paul brothers in 2018. Although KSI's initial rivalry was with the older of the two Paul brothers, Jake has been his primary target and rival since Logan became his business partner.

KSI recently participated in the co-main event of his Misfits Boxing event that took place in the last week of August. JJ was initially lined up against fellow influencer Alex Wassabi. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old was forced to pull out of the match due to a concussion.

"The reason why we wait is, there's several reasons. The negotiations between me fighting Jake, it's just long. Like who's the A side, where we fighting, what's the weight, who's coming out first, who's coming out second"

"I am trying to increase Misfits as well, like the brand, and I feel like I still need to do more events like Misfits, the Misfits brand, just to increase the name."

He also alluded to the UFC being one place where he wanted to take his boxing company. However, his primary goal remains the Misfits brand.

Fans react to the interview

Fans have been waiting to see the two YouTube giants take each other on in a boxing ring since the inception of their rivalry. Although KSI recently proposed a fight with Jake in 2023, his latest interview is a reflection of all the intricacies that go behind the event. Here are some of the reactions:

It remains to be seen if Jake will respond to JJ's latest take on their possible fight. Jake recently took to his own podcast to make a wager with the British influencer, claiming to take half of JJ's Prime equity if the latter loses.

