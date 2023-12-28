"There's no reason not to believe that": Asmongold defends Amouranth in abusive husband scandal from last year

Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to a YouTube video from MorePegasus titled Amouranth Is The Biggest Fraud On Twitch. In a livestream, the streamer defended Kaitlyn "Amouranth" and her story about having an abusive husband when an audience member questioned the validity of her claims.

The video referred to a scandal from October 2022 when Amouranth revealed she was married and how her husband allegedly controlled her finances and forced her to do mature content.

Asmongold stumbled onto the video while reacting to Reddit posts on his broadcast. This was his initial reaction:

"'Amouranth is the biggest fraud on Twitch?' People have been getting in on this, remember how she had that thing happen with her husband or whatever? Then there seemed to be a bunch of drama about it."

After talking about it, he read out a viewer's chat message, which cast doubts on Amouranth's claims, and defended her by saying:

"'It seemed fake.' But like, you believe that? There's no reason not to believe that. The reason why I believed it is because it didn't do anything for her. After that happened, it wasn't beneficial for her at all."

"Because she knew it was a bad thing": Asmongold on a viewer's questions about the veracity of Amouranth's claims about having an abusive husband

Asmongold also explained why he thought Amouranth was not lying about having an abusive husband. He claimed that she had reason to hide anything because certain people would stop watching her if they knew she was married:

"Because a lot of simps that watched her streams stopped watching because they found out that she was married. I don't think Amouranth is stupid. And because I don't think she is stupid, I think she could very easily predict that if she told everybody that she had a husband, which clearly she made it a secret before then. So why would she make it a secret before then? Because she knew it was a bad thing!"

The OTK co-founder continued:

"And then she goes and says it, and it causes her to lose viewers, and people don't watch her as much. Why would, like, that doesn't make any sense. Why would a smart person, who previously was making the right decision, decide to randomly make the wrong decision for seemingly no reason and no sense of benefit?"

However, as the narrator of the edited clip on the Asmongold Clips YouTube channel pointed out, the focus of MorePegasus' video was how Amouranth later claimed to be free of her husband and announced that she had stopped making adult content.

Here are some general comments under the YouTube video:

The Amouranth scandal was undoubtedly one of the most viral moments in the streaming community last year, garnering a lot of attention from viewers, fans, and fellow streamers who had a lot to say about it.