"There's always like, more s**t going on" - Destiny comments on Amouranth's husband-abuse controversy, compares it to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

On November 27, YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" talked about Twitch content creator Kaitlyn "Amouranth's" husband-abuse controversy. The former reacted to the latter's recent tweet that highlighted the diverse content she has been broadcasting on her channel.

Destiny decided not to say much about the content she streamed. However, he provided his take on Amouranth's abusive husband controversy, implying that "getting a one-sided story" was not ideal.

He recalled the sensational Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, which was held earlier this year, and stated:

"You just saw the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard s**t. Getting a one-sided story is probably never good. There's always like, more s**t going on."

The YouTube clip has since been deleted. One Redditor provided a mirror link, and interested readers can view the 54-second clip here:

Destiny compares Amouranth's situation to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

On November 26, the former Twitch streamer sarcastically apologized to Amouranth after suggesting that her content had not changed since the debacle.

Amouranth took to her alternate Twitter account Kaitlyn (@wildkait), and called out Destiny. She shared a pie chart showcasing the various categories she streamed under:

Kaitlyn @wildkait Kaitlyn @wildkait Weird L take that my content hasn’t changed



90 days ago I was doing 50%+ or more hot tub, now it’s like sub 10%? Weird L take that my content hasn’t changed 90 days ago I was doing 50%+ or more hot tub, now it’s like sub 10%? https://t.co/L76ZvosVt7 Imagine someone is drowning…. And destiny is like “If they are really drowning then after I rescue them they’ll never drink water again, right? RIGHT?!” twitter.com/wildkait/statu… Imagine someone is drowning…. And destiny is like “If they are really drowning then after I rescue them they’ll never drink water again, right? RIGHT?!” twitter.com/wildkait/statu…

During a livestream on November 27, the YouTuber reacted to the aforementioned tweet and stated:

"There's nothing, guys; there's nothing I can say for the Amouranth s**t. Like, yes, congratulations. You don't do hot tub stuff; you've moved on to Just Dance. I don't know what you want me to say. There's nothing..."

He went on to explain what bothers him the most:

"The only thing that bothers over the Amouranth stuff is that we just saw what the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard s**t. Like, it's so funny. You guys' memory are like goldfish."

Destiny brought up the celebrity trial, saying that hearing one side of the story is "probably never good." He added:

"But then people see like, a hot girl, you know, post a one-sided conversation with her... a one-sided conversation with husband, abuser, whatever the f**k. And everybody's like, immediately, 100% on her side. Like, it's just the dumbest f***ing thing in the world. Like, that's so stupid and you know you're being stupid!"

The minute-long clip concluded with Destiny mentioning:

"But yeah, listen. I don't care that much."

The streaming community reacts to Destiny's take

The streamer's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which became one of the most controversial posts. More than 460 community members shared their thoughts and here are some of the most relevant ones:

For context, Amouranth broke down and had an emotional moment during a livestream on October 16.

She revealed having a husband who was abusive towards her and controlled her financial accounts. She disclosed some private conversations, revealing abusive texts that her husband sent her.

On October 18, two days after the incident, Amouranth updated the community and stated that she had regained access to all of her accounts and finances.

