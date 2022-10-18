“I’m happy that I’m free” - Amouranth returns to Twitch following disturbing abusive relationship revelation

Two days after revealing being in an abusive relationship for the past couple of years, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa returned to Twitch and assured fans that she is safe and free now.

Since Amouranth's last broadcast came to an end that revealed an extremely disturbing part of her life, the streaming sensation has been silent. While many fellow creators, including Alinity and Valkyrae, tried checking up on her to ensure she was in a better place, it wasn't until October 17 that her content team updated her fans regarding her well-being.

Now, after two days of going completely silent, the streamer herself has returned to her usual streaming platform, giving her fans and followers an update regarding her ongoing situation. Now seeking legal and emotional counsel for her mental as well as physical well-being, the ASMR Queen is finally happy to be "free" from the toxic relationship. She said:

"I’m happy that I’m free."

Streaming sensation Amouranth returns to Twitch following domestic abuse reval

Now returning to Twitch after being completely silent for two whole days, Amouranth started her October 18 live broadcast with a direct update on what's going on in her life following the revelation and where she is right now.

Detailing what exactly happened after she publicly revealed being abused and harassed at the hands of her husband for the past couple of years, the streamer noted:

"Sorry if I triggered anybody with past abuse. Anyway, so that happened, that was actually the first time that he's ever heard himself on a recording because as I told you guys before, previously when I recorded him would just like refuse to listen to recordings. Sometimes with like take phones etc so I would never actually hear them. And I think when he heard himself in that call it really sunk in how much of an a**hole he is."

Speaking about her financial condition, Amouranth further revealed that she has now regained access to her monetary accounts.

"So as of today, I have access to all of my accounts and finances again. He's not here, he's getting helped and I'm seeking legal and emotional counsel."

She even went on to joke about "wearing clothes" in her future streams now that she is no longer trapped in a manipulative relationship.

"I don't have to wear cleavage everyday...Doby is free."

Social media reacts to Amouranth's recent livestream

As expected, the Livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, as it sat at over 31k views and hundreds of comments on YouTube alone.

While most viewers came forward in support of Amouranth and showered her with wholesome messages, a few even discussed the terrifying repercussions of going through an abusive, toxic and manipulative relationship/marriage.

Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions online, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Jadyn/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Jadyn/YouTube)

Amouranth's unfortunate domestic abuse revelation

For those unaware, On October 15, 2022, Amouranth started a live broadcast on an emotional note detailing being trapped in an abusive relationship for the past seven years.

As per the popular online personality, her husband used to pressurize her into doing hot tube videos to gain financial security and even made her act as if she was single to get more followers and subscribers.

More disturbingly, the relationship was supposedly kept under the shadow at his command because, as per his perspective, making their marriage public would have negatively impacted their business model. As expected, the revelation spread like wildfire, eliciting a wave of concern for Kaitlyn.

Many prominent creators, streamers, and high-profile celebrities have come forward in support of her and even took a direct jibe at victim blamers who have been flooding social media platforms with comments against Amouranth and her allegations against her 'toxic' husband.

Now, after years of keeping her personal life and the chaos and trauma within it under wraps, it seems like Kaitlyn is finally free and happy to stream as per her liking.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes