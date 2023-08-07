"There's no way he does it again" - FIFA streamers ZwebackHD, Castro1021, and more react to Lionel Messi's stunning freekick

Football legend Lionel Messi continues to shine in the US, netting a brace in Inter Miami's recent match against FC Dallas. Trailing 4-3 in the Leagues Cup knockout match, Messi's stunning 85th-minute free-kick made it 4-4, and they went on to win the match on penalties. Naturally, this left the football community, including some of the biggest FIFA streamers, in awe.

Swiss-born Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ryan "ZwebackHD" expressed his astonishment on Twitter over Messi's recurring heroics, stating:

"On the couch and I said, “there’s no way he does it again. No way.” And then of course he does this."

And then of course he does this:

pic.twitter.com/mXBoaNR5De

What did Castro1021 and others say about Lionel Messi's performance?

Lionel Messi's guidance and goal-scoring prowess have infused newfound energy into a struggling Inter Miami squad. Impressively, he has seven goals in just four matches since joining the team, marking a remarkable resurgence.

Following the most recent Leagues Cup fixture, Inter Miami secured a spot in the tournament's quarter-finals. Their adversary for this stage of the competition is yet to be decided.

Certainly, for Americans, it's an absolute delight to witness the Argentinian in action. Mexican-American Twitch streamer and YouTuber Edwin "Castro1021" shared a picture on his Twitter, capturing a moment with his fiancée while attending an Inter Miami match in Texas. He posted:

pic.twitter.com/ijrCn4G9Qq

He also revealed that he lives minutes away from where Inter Miami was playing:

"This Sunday…..he will be playing 8 minutes away from our house"

This Sunday…..he will be playing 8 minutes away from our house.



pic.twitter.com/XSbzmo86Hd

He even posted a clip of the freekick from his seat, stating:

"MESSI MANIA."

What did the rest of the community say?

The little man's heroics garnered a flurry of reactions online, particularly from the footballing community. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

At the age of 38 and 36 Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is still tearing teams apart with such clutch performances. We cannot replace them pic.twitter.com/73ihNCHipx

Messi fans keep on winning. No force debates, no force Goatship. Just pure happiness pic.twitter.com/E8M2gvlooy

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi is so good that haters are convinced that the entire sport is rigged in his favor. He’s so good that every game he plays is called scripted

Fans also shared clips of football legend David Beckham celebrating from the stands. For those unaware, David is part-owner of Inter Miami. Here is the post:

What other streamers have reacted to Messi's new club?

Lionel Messi's remarkable move to Inter Miami drew significant attention in early July. Notably, well-known YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was present among the spectators during Messi's debut match.

Those acquainted with the streamer are aware of his strong admiration for Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. However, witnessing Messi's goal in his debut match led the streamer to don a jersey bearing the Argentine's name.