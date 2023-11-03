"These guys fell off": Social media trolls Andrew Tate and his brother for their reaction to viral TikTok NPC trend

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate recently reacted to the viral TikTok NPC trend on their Rumble stream, and social media did not appreciate it. The highly controversial online personalities are known to give their takes on issues on the TateSpeech channel, but it appears their reaction to the NPC trend did not gel with the wider audience.

The Tate brothers have seen an overwhelming rise in notoriety over the last year, having gone viral for Andrew's controversial speeches about women and conspiracy theories about the "Matrix." While they have quite a lot of followers on social media, their reactions to and mimicry of the TikTok challenge were trolled by a lot of the viewers.

One X user wrote:

"Holy sh*t, these guys actually fell off... What happened to the Tate fan boys???"

Viewers' reaction to the clip (Image via X)

"Aikido, aikido": Andrew Tate tries to attempt the TikTok NPC trend

Expand Tweet

Tristan and Andrew Tate brought up the TikTok trend by first pointing out the many different opportunities to make money off of social media. With content monetization becoming more and more popular among big websites such as X (formerly Twitter), TikTok stars and Instagram influencers have seen a significant rise in revenue.

As an example, Andrew Tate brought up the NPC trend that had taken over social media a few weeks ago and continues to be popular even today. He also pointed out that there is significant money to be made doing this, stating:

"How easy it is to make money on social media if you can find a niche? With something that you have already seen, which is deeply haram and upsets me to my core. Do you make $7,000 a day? Because if you make less than $7,000 a day, you are being outperformed by this person."

The Tate brothers then played an overlay of TikTok star Fedha "PinkyDoll" doing the NPC trend, which is also known by its first line of dialogue that goes "Ice cream so good." Andrew, whose conversion to the Islamic faith has caused quite some contention online, clearly did not approve of the content, having preemptively described it as "deeply haram."

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, he and his brother proceeded to mock the trend and mimicked PinkyDoll by repeating words. The former kickboxing champion started by saying:

"Aikido, aikido."

Tristan Tate joined in, stating:

"Hmm, cigarettes so great!"

Referring to the conspiracy theory that he is fond of repeating, Andrew Tate continued saying:

"Matrix so g*y."

The clip ends with his brother repeating the word coffee:

"Coffee, coffee."

In other news, Andrew Tate was recently called out by Kick streamer N3on after Tate criticized him for the content on his stream.