TheToyZone introduces 7 iconic video game weapons reimagined as Nerf guns

TheToyZone has given several video game fans reason to scream “Pew Pew!” once again with some new, reimagined Nerf guns.

Who hasn’t run around as a child shouting out “Pew Pew!” while holding onto their favorite toy gun or blaster? It seems like just about everyone has done this during their childhood and possibly even as adults.

Even grown adults such as actress Laura Dern gave a few “Pew Pews” on set while filming as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo for The Last Jedi.

Now, many kids and adults will be able to share the experience with TheToyZone as they unleash some awesome new products. Below is a glimpse at the seven new game-inspired weapons coming soon.

TheToyZone reimagined nerd guns

In the last few years, Hasbro has done a fantastic job at bringing some of the coolest Nerf guns inspired by massive fandoms. Some, of course, already include Star Wars, Fortnite, Marvel, and Halo. They even announced a new partnership with Roblox.

Hasbro has revealed some brand new #Roblox-themed Nerf blasters, coming August 2021! These Nerf blasters are based off of popular Roblox games, including Adopt Me!, Jailbreak, Arsenal, and more.



More info: https://t.co/FBi77g7Sfn pic.twitter.com/O00U2J8hry — Bloxy News 🏹 #MetaverseChampions (@Bloxy_News) April 13, 2021

These next set of new Nerf guns come from games that date as far back as 1994, bringing back some awesome collections that everyone will want. Currently, they’ve named these new toys as Non-Existing Recreational Dart, or “Nerd” for short.

Doom 2 – Super Shotgun

Advertisement

(Image via TheToyZone)

Starting with the classic Doom II video game, this crazy Double Barrelled Shotgun will easily reignite some old memories in classic players. It’s as sleek and classic as the Nerf gun can be, looking especially cool for it’s modern design.

GoldenEye 007 – Golden Gun

Image via TheToyZone

Who doesn’t remember running off into GoldenEye 007 with the classic Golden Gun? Well, not everyone has a chance to wield it in person and have an all-out Nerf Battle with their friends! This classic design is as close to the in-game model as ever!

Half-Life 2 – Zero Point Energy Field Manipulator

Advertisement

Image via TheToyZone

Though the name is a mouthful, it’s going to be well worth saying when people take a look at just how excellent this design is! The “Gravity Gun” is nearly a perfect rendition of the classic weapon used in Half-Life II. It’ll definitely make anyone feel like they can defy gravity!

Team Fortress 2 – Demoman’s Weapon

Image via TheToyZone

The next reimagined weapon is a superb heavy-style weapon, the Grenade Launcher from Team Fortress 2. Many might remember using this destructive gun in-game and scoring some significant damage along the way.

Now, the modern design helps remember those old memories as people can have great in-person Nerf battles.

Fallout 3 – Fat Man

Advertisement

Image via TheToyZone

Though in Fallout 3, the Fat Man gun tends to wear down extremely quickly, people can rest aroused knowing this new rendition of the firearm will be safe in their hands.

The new Nerf gun has nearly every aspect of this weapon down, looking like a near-perfect picture weapon for any fan of Fallout.

Destiny 2 – Ace of Spades

Image via TheToyZone

Advertisement

One of the more modern designs from Destiny 2, the new Ace of Spades-inspired gun will look just as heavy and powerful as the in-game version. Though this powerful hand cannon was vaulted in-game, it won't be too long until people can finally enjoy it for some person-to-person excitement.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Skippy

Image via TheToyZone

Lastly, the newest addition to the video game world, the all-new Skippy, was brought from Cyberpunk 2077 by TheToyZone. Arguably one of the simplest and best guns in the game, the Skippy Nerf gun should bring futuristic excitement to everyone when it hits stores.

Thanks to everyone at TheToyZone, people from different fandoms will be able to enjoy some of the coolest Nerf designs to date. They also strive to help kids get toys they actually love and not just toss them out the next day.

They take their analysis of toys very seriously, and because of that, everyone will soon be up in excitement when these new Nerf toys hit the stores soon.

Also read: Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series: Release Date, DC subscription, Harley Quinn outfit and more details