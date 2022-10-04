"They almost kissed" - Fans react as GeorgeNotFound and Dream finally meet for the first time

Fans were jubilant at the sight of Minecraft YouTubers Clay "Dream" and George "GeorgeNotFound" almost sharing a playful kiss during their first face-to-face meet-up. Dream concealed his identity for several years before recently unveiling his face on the internet.

According to the American streamer, his "best friend" George's visit from the UK prompted the decision to reveal his identity. This would allow both content creators to create real-life content together.

The duo also met with Nick "Sapnap," who is one-third of the popular Dream Team. George, who almost leaned in for a kiss in their first meeting, shared his reaction on YouTube. Seeing the clip, one user posted:

Fans can anticipate more GeorgeNotFound and Dream shenanigans

Clay's face reveal was arguably one of the most significant events within the gaming community this year. His latest upload, finally uncovering his mask, garnered over one million live viewers at the time it premiered. Since then, the video has attracted more than 27 million clicks, making it one of the most viewed on his channel.

GeorgeNotFound has admittedly wanted to move in with Sapnap and Clay for many years. However, due to COVID-related restrictions and repeated visa cancelations, their collaboration did not come to fruition. That was the case until earlier this week when George finally moved in with Clay and Sapnap at their home in Florida.

The UK-born YouTuber recorded his live reactions while vlogging. Seeing the duo almost lean into each other to share a kiss, fans were enthralled by this adorable moment. Some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:

It is unclear how long the trio will live together. George is yet to reveal the duration of his stay. Several types of US visas allow residency in the country for several months. Nonetheless, fans should remain excited about the possible collaborations that could come up.

Dream took to his YouTube channel last week to announce his plans to do real-life Minecraft content (such as manhunt videos) with George and Sapnap. The former also revealed that he would be traveling to the 2022 TwitchCon, which will be held in San Diego. The event will go on from October 7 - 9.

