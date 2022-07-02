"They don't communicate and act like you don't exist": Apex Legends Reddit community addresses the problems of pre-made duos

It appears that the matchmaking in Apex Legends and Respawn can't seem to catch a break. The mechanic has been an absolute nightmare all season long, as fans have grown frustrated with it.

The system has seen no improvement, and players have now raised problems with other aspects. Several players are livid at being put in against the duos and will even prefer sticking to other solo queuers.

Apex Legends has quickly become one of the most popular games in the world. The title has grown its player base massively. Unfortunately, the current season has seen lobbies mixed with players of different skill levels. As a result, it has been a forgettable experience. However, there are plenty of other problems to address.

Apex Legends Reddit community describes the difficulties of putting up with duos

u/Kevcon555 posted their experience of being paired up with a premade duo. The user claimed how they were falsely blamed for the mistakes. To make matters worse, the duo did not attempt to revive them using their banner. Such is the frustration that the user wants solo queuers to be put up with other solo queuers.

Other users also shared their experiences on the topic, with one player narrating how they were instructed to drop separately. This makes very little sense as Apex Legends should be played as a group.

Another player shared an even worse experience those players who decide to play alone in ranked. They get frustrated even if they are revived, which is a pretty poor mentality as ranked is the competitive mode of the game.

For some players, playing alone in itself is a thankless job as one person claimed that there are very few times they had fun in solo queue.

One player recalled how they were left to die in the game by a premade duo so that they could have the armor and weapons.

One player has reached a level where they just assume that if they get a premade duo, they will play separately on the map and do their own thing.

Another player added that the duos in Apex Legends see the third one as someone who will fail to do the basic things correctly. This creates an air of distrust and lack of cooperation on their part.

One player also added that duos usually communicate between themselves and refrain from any form of use of the ping system or other modes of communication.

Several players complained about the problems they faced in ranked when they teamed up with a duo. While this issue might be outside the jurisdiction of Respawn, better and greater cooperation will do both groups a world of good and help them to win more matches.

