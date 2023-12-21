"They even got him wearing his WWE gear" - South Park parodying Logan Paul and Prime leaves fans in splits

The latest episode of the widely acclaimed satirical animated TV show South Park, released on December 20, 2023, showcased a character inspired by Logan Paul, along with a special highlight on his beverage company, Prime Hydration (co-owned by JJ "KSI"). However, it wasn't an official collaboration. Logan was comically renamed "Logan LeDouch" and Prime as "Cred."

A clip from the latest South Park episode has rapidly gained popularity, depicting the show's character Clyde Donovan clicking on a YouTube video that coincidentally showcases LeDouch and his energy drink company. Reacting to the episode, one X user wrote:

"They even got him wearing his WWE gear lmao."

X user points out the attention to detail in the animated show (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Is KSI in the new South Park episode parodying Logan Paul and Prime?

For those unaware, Logan Paul isn't the exclusive owner of Prime Hydration. The WWE star shares ownership with fellow content creator and boxer JJ "KSI." However, for those curious about whether the UK-based star appeared on the show, the answer is "no."

As mentioned, the satirical nature of South Park is evident as it often parodies various real-life elements, and in this case, Prime Hydration became its latest target. The character, Logan LeDouch, takes the lead in satirizing the company within the show.

The viral clip starts with Logan (wearing a yellow vest and backward cap) giving out a rather motivational dialogue, which promptly changes into a promotional video for his drink. The character can be heard saying:

"You know the most important thing is to be yourself. When I feel like I can't be myself that's when I need a Hydration drink that will pick me up. That's when I need CRED."

What did the fans say?

The clip swiftly went viral, eliciting numerous responses from the online community. After watching the spoof video, here's what some users had to say:

Fans react to the clip (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

South Park has a history of satirizing prominent figures from the online community. Earlier this year (March 29), in the Season 26 finale episode titled Spring Break, the show introduced a character named Alonzo Fineski, who was clearly inspired by the controversial influencer Andrew Tate.