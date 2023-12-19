Major WWE star set to be mocked by South Park? What we know

Logan Paul has had a phenomenal rise in WWE. He has only had eight matches in Titanland, but within those, he has battled WWE’s top Superstar, Roman Reigns, and defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

However, Logan Paul hasn’t been able to avoid the memes and trolls, with many believing he didn’t deserve WWE gold at this point in his career. Interestingly, it’s not just The Maverick who is a target for trolls, but also his energy drink brand, PRIME.

It so happens that Viacom-owned websites have featured ads involving South Park characters and an energy drink called “Cred.” The energy drink is wildly similar to PRIME’s bottles, and the ads possibly hint towards a parody of Logan Paul’s energy drink brand.

Even though there’s been no official statement, Viacom-owned streaming service Paramount+ may show a special episode to ridicule PRIME, with satire, of course!

UFC star has warned Logan Paul about venturing outside WWE

It so happens that The Maverick is a popular name in combat sports, even if he doesn’t have the top reviews from some athletes. While Logan Paul has had boxing and pro wrestling matches, he might also want to work in MMA matches.

Paul himself claimed he would like to face Paddy Plimbett in the octagon.

The UFC star responded to that during a segment on Happy Hour Podcast:

"I've seen Logan Paul saying he'd fight me in an MMA fight. I'll slap his knee ligaments in 12 places so he'll never walk again. The big juice head. He is a proper tool. He needs to stick to wrestling lad. He needs to stick to like fake fighting."

The Stamford-based promotion is holding a tournament to determine who will face the current United States Champion. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes seems a popular choice among the fans!