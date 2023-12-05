Logan Paul's potential challenger addresses return to WWE TV after over a 100 days

Logan Paul's WWE United States Championship will be defended against the winner of an upcoming tornament to determine a No. 1 Contender. The announced names for it include Karrion Kross, who last competed on the August 11 edition of SmackDown on television.

It appears Karrion Kross is hoping to start out fresh as he came off on the losing end of his last feud against AJ Styles, which had already become a pattern for all his rivalries for an entire year.

Among the many cryptic messages Kross has been posting on social media, he revealed earlier this week that Bobby Lashley is his opponent; a dream match to many. The former NXT Champion has now shared a direct response to his fans who are hoping to see him succeed:

"Friday… A chance for a new beginning. Another chance to change the timeline," read Karrion Kross' post on Twitter/X, which also had a clip of his recent live event match against Butch.

A section of the WWE Universe have been very vocal online during his absence, clamoring for better booking. It remains to be seen how The Herald of Doomsday will fare this time around. Nonetheless, he will finally resurface on the blue brand on December 8.

Who else is part of the WWE United States Championship tournament?

It's worth noting that Logan Paul and Kevin Owens got in each other's faces last Friday night. The Prizefighter is a heavy favorite to become the new No. 1 Contender. Aside from the former Universal Champion, there are many deserving names who have been added to the tournament.

The entire list of WWE Superstars are Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Karrion Kross and an undisclosed NXT Superstar. It's an interesting lineup, with a legit possibility for any one of them to receive the opportunity first.

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming tournament to determine the new No. 1 Contender to Logan Paul's US title? Sound off in the comments section below!