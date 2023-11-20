"It's almost time" - Fans speculate as absent WWE Superstar shares cryptic seven-word message

Whether WWE likes it or not, fans have been rallying for the comeback of several top stars. Monday Night RAW tonight could see the return of Randy Orton. There is also a very loyal fanbase for SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross.

Despite the 38-year-old coming out on the losing end of every feud he was part of since his re-signing in August 2022, many believe Kross is one of the best characters WWE has today. His last feud was with AJ Styles during the summer.

Perhaps nobody more than the fanbase wants the spotlight on The Herald of Doomsday. Yesterday, Karrion Kross posted a cryptic message on his Instagram, which sparked a ton of speculation and strong opinions from the Instagrammers:

"Every man's story is behind his eyes," Kross wrote.

The former NXT Champion's first appearance on SmackDown following his return last year was during an in-ring segment between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Despite teasing a storyline that sparked massive interest among the viewers, Kross never contended for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Disco Inferno is convinced Karrion Kross will get pushed again by WWE

Drawing comparisons to former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Disco Inferno commented on Kross' run on TV.

When a fan asked if the company had dropped the ball on the 38-year-old on the podcast Keepin' It 100, the veteran revealed that he does not believe so:

"I don't know what to tell you, bro. There's tons of characters on these shows that are not used for an extended period of time and then they start using them and then something hits and they start like get into angles and feuds. It's happened to everybody. But bro, how often is Kevin Owens in and out of this show? Kevin Owens is on the show off the show that, you know, like all the characters are," he said.

Co-host Konnan also added that if nothing works out in WWE, Karrion Kross could move to Hollywood much like his seniors in the business, such as Batista, The Rock, and John Cena.

