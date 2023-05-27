Kevin Owens is proof WWE didn't drop the ball on 37-year-old SmackDown superstar, according to Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno does not believe that WWE has dropped the ball on Karrion Kross, giving Kevin Owens as an example.

Kross initially signed with the Stamford-based company in February 2020. However, his first run ended when he got released from his contract in November 2021. Last August, the 37-year-old made a surprise return on SmackDown. He has since had only one major feud with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno answered a fan's question about whether the company has dropped the ball on Kross.

"I don't know what to tell you, bro. There's tons of characters on these shows that are not used for an extended period of time and then they start using them and then something hits and they start like get into angles and feuds. It's happened to everybody. But bro, how often is Kevin Owens in and out of this show? Kevin Owens is on the show off the show that, you know, like all the characters are," he said. [From 3:08 to 3:36]

Konnan believes Karrion Kross could move from WWE to Hollywood

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have moved to Hollywood to pursue acting careers, including The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), John Cena, and Batista.

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Karrion Kross could also become a Hollywood star in the future, as he disclosed on the same episode of Keepin' It 100:

"There's no way I can see them not seeing what big of a star Kevin (Karrion Kross) is. Just hasn't clicked for whatever reason. The guy, bro, to me, you know, the friendships and all that, you know, like this is a guy that I could see in Hollywood one day. He's that good with his persona," Konnan said. [From 4:07 to 4:23]

