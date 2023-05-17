Legend on speculation that Karrion Kross has backstage heat in WWE

Legendary wrestler Konnan recently addressed talk that WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross might have upset someone behind the scenes.

Kross re-signed with WWE in August 2022, shortly after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead. Upon his return, the two-time NXT Champion was involved in a segment with Roman Reigns. Since then, however, he has been unable to string together a run of significant victories.

On his K100 podcast, Konnan acknowledged that the 37-year-old's loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on the May 5 episode of SmackDown did not make sense:

"Here's the thing that was really weird to me. He lost to Nakamura, who was going to RAW, and he's staying on SmackDown. That's a** backwards. Maybe they're gonna give Nakamura a big push." [1:47 – 2:01]

Konnan also dismissed rumors that Kross could potentially have backstage heat:

"They wouldn't be giving him that much mic time [as a punishment]. Plus, you know the type of employees you have, and he's not the guy that would have heat. He's a model employee. He's the type of guy you want." [2:15 – 2:25]

On May 1, Kross was selected by SmackDown as the 14th overall pick on the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft. His wife and valet, Scarlett, was also assigned to the blue brand.

Konnan assesses Karrion Kross' WWE future

Since returning to WWE, Karrion Kross has participated in feuds with Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Moving forward, Konnan thinks Kross only needs one breakout storyline to propel himself to the top of WWE:

"He has ideas. He's not just waiting around for you to give him ideas. He stays in shape, he's sharp on his promos and his character. He's solid in the ring. He's not one of these AJ Styles [from an in-ring perspective], but he can still go. He's just one good storyline away from exploding. I think he's also had some bad luck here, but let's see what they got for him next." [2:28 – 2:52]

Kross' last televised WWE win came on the February 24 episode of SmackDown when he defeated Rey Mysterio.

