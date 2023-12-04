Absent WWE star targets Bobby Lashley for return match

Bobby Lashley soundly defeated Butch on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night. His unnamed faction appears to have moved on from the Latino World Order as well. But it seems The All Mighty now has a target on his back in the form of Karrion Kross.

The former NXT Champion has been off television since the August 11 edition of the blue brand. He lost the feud-ending contest to AJ Styles.

Fans of The Herald of Doomsday are hoping his current absence is a precursor to better booking. Nonetheless, on Instagram earlier today, Karrion Kross shared a story revealing that a dream match with Bobby Lashley "is coming":

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross coming soon?

The feud between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross was teased on the March 31 edition of WWE SmackDown during WrestleMania 39 week. The two met in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and rumors sparked about a match for the Show of Shows. As the originally planned Bray Wyatt contest for The All Mighty was dropped, it seemed plausible at the time.

Karrion Kross reveals there were plans for him to face late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

While Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt kickstarted a program on WWE TV, their rivalry quickly fizzled out. After the unfortunate demise of The Eater of Worlds that shook the wrestling world, Karrion Kross disclosed that there were plans for him to step into the ring with the late superstar on The Grandest Stage.

Kross shared this with Chris Van Vliet on Insights that an impromptu contest/segment was in the works:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did."

His run since his return on August 5, 2022, was nothing short of disappointing, per viewers of WWE programming. Kross has not won any of his feuds thus far.

His value as an in-ring performer, and moreover, his character work, is still singled out for praise. The Doom Walker even has a cult fan following.

Does a feud between Bobby Lashley and a returning Karrion Kross intrigue you? Sound off in the comments section below!