Former champion reveals secretly working with Bray Wyatt on huge WrestleMania 39 plans

Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing shocked the WWE Universe and pro wrestling fans worldwide. Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has revealed that he was scheduled to work with the late superstar at WrestleMania.

Kross recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and spoke at length about his relationship with Wyatt. He noted that the former Universal Champion would often help him backstage, even when he worked as an extra.

The SmackDown Superstar got emotional while speaking about Bray Wyatt and revealed that they were supposed to work together for WrestleMania 39. Kross mentioned that only a few people knew about the booking and were secretly working towards coming up with the best creative ideas. He was quoted as saying:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did."

Although those plans could never come to fruition following the tragic events, Kross revealed that Wyatt left a huge mark on everyone. He hailed the former Universal Champion as his inspiration and said he would never forget him.

"But he left a mark on anybody and everybody that he ever met. And it's just very strange the way everything kind of just played out, like, beautiful and tragic. And he was always an inspiration to me and always showed me warmth. He showed everybody warmth, you know what I mean? But I just have so many; I have more stories than we have time to share. But we were cool, and I'll never forget him," concluded Kross.

Karrion Kross reveals how WWE Superstars got the Bray Wyatt tattoo

Karrion Kross revealed that after Bray Wyatt's tragic passing, he was approached by several people backstage who informed him about a local artist in town. Many of them were upset. They were mourning their colleague's death and decided to get the same tattoo dedicated to Wyatt.

Kross was among several in WWE who spontaneously got tattoos dedicated to Windham Rotunda to honor his impact on their lives. It was a collective incident that everyone wished to share at the time and participated together.

