UFC star vows to cripple "juice head" Logan Paul for life if he dares venture outside of "fake fighting" 

A surging UFC lightweight has warned Logan Paul that he would destroy him if they shared the octagon.

During a recent segment of the Happy Hour Podcast, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett blasted the social media star for calling him out.

While Paul is currently one of the biggest names in entertainment, he is also no stranger to combat sports. 'The Maverick' has had a few boxing outings, the most notable being his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Most recently, he won against former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis at the Misfits Boxing: The PRIME card via disqualification.

Another feather in his cap is his exploits at the WWE, where he holds the United States championship. Furthermore, he was a gifted wrestler during high school and college.

Interestingly, Paul had previously stated his interest in facing Paddy Pimblett in the famed octagon. However, the Englishman doesn't believe such a fight would end well for the social media star. During the podcast, 'The Baddy' warned Paul that he would cripple him if they fought:

"I've seen Logan Paul saying he'd fight me in an MMA fight. I'll slap his knee ligaments in 12 places so he'll never walk again. The big juice head. He is a proper tool. He needs to stick to wrestling lad. He needs to stick to like fake fighting."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Pimblett further speculated that Paul's boxing match against Dillon Danis might also have been fake, seeing that 'El Jefe' barely threw any punches during the fight.

Logan Paul heaps praises on "great lad" Paddy Pimblett

Despite wanting to fight Paddy Pimblett, Logan Paul wants the scouser to do well in his professional career.

'The Maverick' believes Pimblett's unique persona is quite entertaining and can potentially catapult him into superstardom. During a segment on Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel, he said:

"I want Paddy's streak to continue, I really do. I think he is a great lad, and I've said some s**t about him in the past, and I'll say some s**t about him in the future, and I'll say some s**t about him right now, but at the end of the day, I think its pretty objective that Paddy is f*****g fun to watch."

Paul added:

"He's got the look, he's got everything... The lad got it, and if his fight game can match his persona, I think you've got someone solid there."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below:

Paddy Pimblett is 21-3 in his professional MMA career. He is undefeated in the UFC and most recently earned a unanimous decision win against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.