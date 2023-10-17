"You landed 9 punches in 6 rounds" - Piers Morgan embarrasses Dillon Danis for his dismal performance in the boxing ring

Piers Morgan recently ridiculed Dillon Danis for his underwhelming performance in the boxing match.

Danis delivered a subpar performance in the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card last Saturday (October 14), resulting in his disqualification defeat against Logan Paul.

During the fight, 'The Maverick' continuously pushed the pace, outstripping Danis in punches while the MMA fighter primarily focused on a defensive strategy. As the final bell drew near, Paul was on the brink of securing a unanimous decision victory.

However, 'El Jefe' tried to catch him in a guillotine choke, resulting in his disqualification. Although Paul successfully defended against the choke, the aftermath of the incident led to a chaotic scene. Security promptly rushed to the ring to restore order, but the situation did not get resolved smoothly.

During his recent appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored, the British journalist rigorously questioned Dillon Danis regarding his performance against Paul:

"You landed 9 punches in 6 rounds, I mean it's not great isn't it?"

Danis responded by asserting that the WWE star was evading him and reluctant to engage in close-quarters exchanges:

"Yeah. It's because he was running tho. Even Conor [McGregor] was saying, he was running, he was on the backfoot all the time. I was trying to push forward, I wanted to fight, I wanted to clinch."

Piers Morgan replied:

"But you seemed more fired with the security guys."

Check out the conversation below:

Piers Morgan urges Dillon Danis to reveal Logan Paul's payout

Piers Morgan convinced Dillon Danis to reveal the amount he earned from his fight against Logan Paul.

During the aforementioned interview, Danis openly shared that he had made over $1 million from his first foray into the squared circle against 'The Maverick'.

Morgan brought up the subject of Danis potentially betting his fight earnings, which originated from a face-to-face discussion where Paul had inquired about it, to which Danis had initially responded positively with a "sure."

However, he clarified that no formal agreement had been established in that regard. The 30-year-old MMA fighter expressed his hope for a potential reversal of the fight's outcome.

Check out the conversation below:

