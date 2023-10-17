Piers Morgan gets Dillon Danis to reveal payout against Logan Paul as he produces check to help complete their bet

Piers Morgan persuaded Dillon Danis to divulge his earnings from the fight against Logan Paul.

Danis had a lackluster performance against Paul during the co-main event of Misfits Boxing's Prime Card last weekend, ultimately leading to 'El Jefe' being disqualified after attempting an illegal guillotine choke in the sixth round. Chaos erupted after numerous individuals from both camps entered the ring.

Expand Tweet

During his recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Dillon Danis disclosed that he netted more than $1 million from his boxing debut against 'The Maverick'. During the interview, Morgan brought up the fact that Danis had considered wagering his fight earnings, a topic that had originated from a face-to-face discussion where Paul had asked him if he was willing to do so. Danis initially replied with a positive "Sure." However, he made it clear that no formal agreement had been reached in this regard, and the 30-year-old BJJ specialist expressed his optimism about a potential reversal of the fight result.

Danis highlighted an incident where Paul took a swing at him while he was on the mat, suggesting that this action could potentially lead to him being declared the winner over the WWE star.

Check out the conversation below:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of "multiple offenses" during their bout

Dillon Danis has asserted his intention to contest the disqualification loss he picked up against Logan Paul following their chaotic boxing battle.

During their bout, Danis found himself behind on the scorecards as he tried an unsuccessful takedown and guillotine choke in the last round. Security had to intervene, leading to the fight's premature conclusion amidst a brawl. 'The Maverick' was subsequently declared the winner by disqualification.

However, 'El Jefe' believes that it should have been the 29-year-old YouTuber who was disqualified. Danis recently posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today."

Check out Danis' post below:

Expand Tweet