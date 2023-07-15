"They felt bad" - xQc gets assist from store owner while playing online crane game, immediately wins the prize

During a recent Felix “xQc” Twitch stream, the content creator found himself playing online crane games. After spending significant time trying to win a prize, he got an assist from the owner of the crane game he was working on. His chat exploded in laughter as the person who assisted the streamer nailed the prize in one go.

It didn’t stop xQc from continuing his crane game adventures, but it was an incredibly comical moment for his viewers. They could not stop laughing at him for failing to get the prize so many times he got help.

“They felt bad. I mean, GG.”

xQc gets help during online crane game from the store owner

xQc explored the world of online crane games during his July 14, 2023, Twitch stream. This led him to the website Toreba, where players can try their luck at Japanese crane games. There are some incredible prizes to be won on websites like this, especially if the players are into anime.

This was not the streamer’s first time playing on Toreba, however. While some criticize it as online gambling, others disagree, saying it requires skill to succeed. Felix spent about 20 minutes on one game in this claw game stream, between his own attempts and watching other players try for the same prize.

The responses ranged from jokes to outright insults (Image via xQc clips/YouTube)

It appeared that xQc lost too many times, and a visual popped up saying, “Assist in progress. Please wait momentarily.” The store owner got the toy down in one shot, not even hooking the claw on it the way the game was designed to be done.

Instead, the claw hit the platform and jiggled the toy loose, so it fell in. xQc admittedly looked quite frustrated as his chat exploded into laughter and Omegalul emotes.

This didn’t stop the streamer from having a good time and continuing to play on the website. He would explain why he got the assist before moving on. Felix explained that crane games have a threshold; if that gets met and nobody wins, it will assist a player and give them the prize.

YouTube commenters react to xQc’s crane game misadventures

Naturally, Felix's viewers took him to task for performing poorly in a skill-based game, as they called it. Some made fun of the streamer spending 200 dollars only to get helped by the game’s owner, and others talked about easy modes in other games for players who lack skill.

Quite a few viewers took shots at Felix's crane game skill (Image via YouTube)

Others would suggest that the Twitch streamer only played Toreba because Kai Cenat is visiting Japan. However, several other comments pointed out that the streamer has been playing Toreba for years - this wasn’t his first crane game.

Long-time fans of the Juicer knew he's been playing on Toreba for years (Image via YouTube)

Quite a few fans of the Juicer found the moment to be hilarious. Ultimately, the streaming superstar would still win. It took the crane game’s owner assisting him after roughly twenty minutes of attempts, but the streamer left with a prize.

