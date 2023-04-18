"They finally put faith in the kid" - Twitch streamer has wholesome moment after community helps him get 1k viewers for first time

Frankiep423, an un-and-coming Twitch streamer, was left elated as the streaming community rallied behind him, propelling his viewership to over 1000 during his latest broadcast. This was a significant milestone for him, considering his average viewership was only five before the event. Social media reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) disclosed that a TikTok video going viral was instrumental in giving Frankiep423 the extra push he needed to achieve this feat.

Seeing the growth, the streamer stated:

"They finally put faith in the kid"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This Twitch streamer averaged 5 viewers for 8 months until one of his Tik Toks went viral, he then broke 100 viewers for the first time ever



So his mom came on stream to congratulate him This Twitch streamer averaged 5 viewers for 8 months until one of his Tik Toks went viral, he then broke 100 viewers for the first time everSo his mom came on stream to congratulate him https://t.co/nZAJRBy9ln

Streaming community shares wholesome side by helping Twitch streamer grow

Despite the frequent drama and controversies that seem to plague the Twitch community, it has often come together to support and uplift aspiring streamers in achieving their goals. Frankiep423's experience was no different. During his latest Overwatch stream, his average viewership skyrocketed to over 40, and it did not stop there. He said:

"40 viewers? No way, are we at 40? Don't lie. It says 32 for me...oh my god, I'm gonna lose my mind, is that 40 right now? Yeah, we're at 40 viewers."

He also introduced his mother to the stream, stating:

"This is my wonderful mother."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky His new record is now over 1,000 viewers. Have a good night everyone



If you wanna help actually drop him a follow, chat it up His new record is now over 1,000 viewers. Have a good night everyoneIf you wanna help actually drop him a follow, chat it up https://t.co/nsU2mROkQc

He continued to attract more viewers, eventually breaking the 100 viewership threshold and then surpassing the impressive milestone of 1,000 viewers, a significant feat for any streamer.

In addition to the impressive viewership numbers, Frankiep423's subscriber goal of 10 was also blown up by his fans. At the time of writing, his subscriber count had reached a staggering 695, showcasing the overwhelming support he received from the Twitch community.

Fans share reactions

The Twitch community took to the replies to Jake Lucky's tweet to share their heartfelt and wholesome comments, congratulating the Twitch streamer on his achievement. Fans also appreciated Jake for amplifying the news, further adding to the streamer's growth.

Here are some notable reactions:

Limit Gzls @FuckGizzles @JakeSucky W thank you for showing love to him Jake @JakeSucky W thank you for showing love to him Jake

☀️ @wstgoat7 @JakeSucky This is cool and all but he probably won’t be successful just got lucky he went viral on tik tok will definitely dial down after a couple of days @JakeSucky This is cool and all but he probably won’t be successful just got lucky he went viral on tik tok will definitely dial down after a couple of days

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @wstgoat7 You can definitely grow a Twitch audience through tik tok. Just can’t get too used to the inflated viewership and be consistent over time @wstgoat7 You can definitely grow a Twitch audience through tik tok. Just can’t get too used to the inflated viewership and be consistent over time

Popoman @Popoman95 @JakeSucky I love that you use your platform like this Jake. W Frankie W Jake @JakeSucky I love that you use your platform like this Jake. W Frankie W Jake

Frankiep423's remarkable growth did not go unnoticed by the platform, as Twitch also chimed in during his stream on his chat:

The Twitch streamer has gained almost 5,000 followers on Twitch, with almost 2,000 coming in the past month alone, according to TwitchMetrics. This is a testament to his engaging content and the overwhelming support he has received from the Twitch community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes