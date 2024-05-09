"They are getting smoked" - Sidemen's Miniminter and TBJZL give their predictions ahead of the Beta Squad vs. AMP Football Match 

Sidemen's Simon "Miniminter" and Tobi "TBJZL" have spoken about the upcoming Beta Squad vs. AMP Football Match. The two content-creation groups will lock horns on June 2, 2024, in an 11-a-side football match. Right now, the full roster is not yet announced. Simon, during his latest What's Good? podcast episode, gave his take on how Beta Squad might be a bit of a mismatch for AMP. He said:

"I don't get how that game is gonna work. If it's Beta Squad vs. AMP, it's not a match."

TBJZL, the guest for the episode, chimed in stating Beta Squad are the clear favorites going into the match (simply because they are a UK-based group and know how to play football):

"They (AMP) are getting smoked."

Simon added:

"Beta Squad, I think Kenny (KingKennyTV) is the only one who can't play football...but Duke (Dennis) is an athlete. So he will be fine. But the others. I mean, you have seen the video right?...It's funny, but it's not football."

He also said:

"How do they decide who's on what? 'Cause to me, it should be like, AMP is like the American side. So they should bring over an American team."

(Timestamp: 00:23:48)

When and where will Beta Squad vs. AMP take place?

One of the UK's rising YouTube groups - Beta Squad is set to take on another pretty popular group from the USA—AMP. The two groups have a history of collaborations and have filmed multiple videos together.

However, their biggest collaborative project is about to be hosted later this year. The Beta Squad vs. AMP Football Match will be held on June 2, 2024, in Selhurst Park, home to Premier League football club Crystal Palace.

Selhurst Park currently boasts a capacity of just over 25,000 seats. However, for those eager to catch the match live at the stadium, securing tickets will be quite challenging. Beta Squad recently announced that all tickets were sold out within a day.

Fans who couldn't snag tickets can still catch all the action live from the comfort of their own devices. The match will be live-streamed on the Beta Squad YouTube channel for free.

Who will play in the Beta Squad vs. AMP Football Match?

As mentioned, the full squad lineup is yet to be unveiled. With the match still a month away, both teams have ample time to assemble their squads in the upcoming weeks. However, here are the confirmed members who will represent Beta Squad:

Niko Omilana

Amin "Chunkz"

Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel"

Kenny "KingKennyTV"

Sharmarke "Sharky"

Here are the players who will play for AMP:

Kai Cenat

Din "Agent 00 Gaming"

Chris "ChrisNxtDoor"

Duke "Duke Dennis Gaming"

Davis "ImDavisss"

Roberto "JustFanum"

The remaining players for both teams have yet to be disclosed, but creators from prominent groups like the Sidemen and notable content creators such as YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Twitch streamer Felipe "Yung Filly" could appear in the match.