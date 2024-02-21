"They just said, 'No, you're white'" - Adin Ross claims Duke Dennis didn't let him join AMP

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross made startling claims during a recent livestream. On February 21, 2024, the content creator collaborated with Silky on a broadcast, and the pair discussed a variety of topics. At one point, Silky inquired whether Ross would join AMP if left his content group, SSB.

Silky asked:

"If you had the opportunity to leave SSB, would you leave for AMP?"

For those unaware, Any Means Possible, better known as "AMP," is one of the most popular streamer organizations, founded in 2019. The collective currently houses some of the biggest names in the livestreaming industry, including Kai Cenat, Din "Agent 00," Chris "ChrisNxtDoor," Duke Dennis, Davis "ImDavisss," and Roberto "Fanum."

In response to Silky's question, Adin Ross said he wished to join AMP. However, according to him, Duke Dennis seemingly did not let him join. Sharing more details about the matter, the Florida native remarked:

"No. I wanted to be in AMP, though. They just said, 'No, you're white.'" I swear to god. Literally, I talked to Duke off-camera and he's like, 'You're White. No.' Swear to god!"

"I respect him for that" - Adin Ross claims Duke Dennis did not let him join AMP

Adin Ross is the most-followed Kick streamer and recently became the first content creator to amass over one million followers on the Stake-backed platform. While he is a well-known Just Chatting and IRL streamer, many consider him to be a contentious and divisive figure.

Some of his controversies include harboring a community that allegedly doxed American rapper Playboi Carti and feuding with fellow content creators such as Ragnesh "N3on," Steven "Destiny," and Darren "IShowSpeed," among others.

During a livestream on February 21, 2024, Ross claimed Duke Dennis seemingly refused to let him join AMP. The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer later stated that he was fine with the 29-year-old's decision:

"It's okay - I love Duke. Yeah, I swear to god. That's all good. Duke knows."

In response, Silky stated:

"Oh, wait, dead a*s (The streamer bursts out laughing). He was real about it, though."

Ross added that he respected Duke Dennis:

"Yeah, I respect him for that. Yeah, he could have lied, you know? He said, 'No, you're white.'"

In other news, Adin Ross recently claimed that he had to take a lie detector test in a "random city" in Texas to get unbanned on Twitch.