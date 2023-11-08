"They miss each other": Fans react as drunk Adin Ross breaks into song about ex-girlfriend Pami Baby on stream

A clip of Adin Ross garnered a lot of attention on social media recently, which featured the Kick streamer singing about his former girlfriend Pami Baby while rapping to a song in a club. The clip is from his recent IRL stream, and Adin appeared to be quite inebriated while singing the song. For those who are unaware, the popular creator had been in a long-standing relationship with Pami until they broke up last year.

Suffice it to say, Adin Ross's fans were quite amused to see their favorite streamer bring up Pami Baby while doing a freestyle rap on camera. Even Sneako, who was sitting next to him, laughed out loud after he brought up his ex. After the clip went viral on X, formerly Twitter, one viewer replied saying:

"They really miss each other"

Here is how fans reacted, with some saying that Adin Ross singing about Pami Baby is a "vibe," while others thought that he was just too drunk.

Various fan reactions to the clip (Image via X)

Watch: Adin Ross gets drunk and starts rapping about Pami Baby

Despite the various controversies, Adin Ross is one of the most popular streamers on Kick and continues to pull tens of thousands of viewers to his streams on a regular basis. While he is a variety streamer, Adin is known for doing a lot of IRL vlog-type broadcasts, which more often than not feature other content creators.

As shown in the clip above, the contentious streaming personality Sneako, who recently renewed his contract with Rumble, can be seen sitting beside him and laughing after the Kick streamer inadvertently raps about Pami Baby.

Fans will remember that Adin Ross had quite a serious relationship with Pami, and he has indicated that he still has feelings for her on a number of occasions since their separation. For example, he got really mad when Pami Baby started an OF, and a clip of his reaction went viral on social media. While a majority of the streamer's supporters were positive about his freestyle rap, one called his behavior "degenerate."

What's more, readers should also note that the couple was getting quite serious a year into dating, so much so that Adin had even hinted at marrying her at one point in time. While those feelings may have subsided, it is still clear that the streamer does not like talking about the topic willy-nilly. He even called out N3on, a fellow Kick content creator, for confronting Pami Baby a few weeks ago.