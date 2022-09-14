“They’re children”: Andrew Tate lambasts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak for turning their backs on him

Andrew Tate was recently invited to be a guest on The Bet-David Show Podcast, hosted by American entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David. Tate was heavily critical of YouTuber Logan Paul for turning his back on him after the former's social media bans. The internet personality and former kickboxer has been in the headlines for the past few months due to his controversial opinions and ideas, which many consider to be "sexist". He was banned from major social media websites, including Facebook and YouTube, in August this year.

Speaking about 'The Maverick' (Logan Paul's nickname), the 35-year-old stated that the former used to be his "fan" before abandoning his support due to deplatforming. Describing the fickle attitude of both Logan and Mike Majlak, he stated:

“They’re children”

Andrew Tate berates Logan Paul, says he has no "soul"

For context, Logan Paul recently took to his ImPaulsive podcast to share his thoughts on Andrew Tate. According to the 27-year-old American YouTuber, Tate's views could have a detrimental impact on future generations. Responding to this, the Anglo-American exclaimed:

"Logan Paul is absolutely not really a tool of the Matrix, he's a bought and sold individual with no soul. He doesn't stand up for anything , he doesn't mean anything he says. He gets pieces of paper from Susan (Wojcicki) or whoever else, telling him what he is allowed to say"

He continued with his vitriolic speech by describing Logan as a "bi*ch". He further referred to the time when Logan himself was canceled because of the controversial Japanese forest incident.

During an exclusive interview with Patrick Bet-David, Andrew Tate said:

"He is so fearful of the mob, so scared of being canceled again, he's gonna sit there and say anything he's told"

Speaking about the two internet personalities' behavior before Tate's deplatforming, he added:

"Before I was canceled, him and his boyfriend Mike did endless videos supporting me, laughing about me, saying how funny I was, tagging me on Instagram, inviting me places, etc. The second I'm canceled, they flip reverse it and sh*t themselves"

During the interview, he claimed that Logan was made to become a "media machine" just to appease the viewers.

Fans share their views

Considering that Andrew Tate has amassed a large following over the past few months, viewers flocked to the video's comments section praising the candid nature of the podcast. Here are some of the comments that were shared:

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul will respond to Tate's statements or take up his offer to fight him. The former had previously discussed the possibility of a fight with the 'Top G', but later dropped the idea.

