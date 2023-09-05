"They're on the f**king car!" - IShowSpeed stunned after fans in Scotland swarm and mob around him

On September 4, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted an IRL stream from Scotland. However, after the meet-and-greet session, things took an unexpected turn as fans began swarming and mobbing around him. The unforeseen circumstances prompted Darren to immediately go back to his vehicle. The situation escalated when some young fans managed to open the car door and began shaking their favorite streamer's hand.

In response, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Chill! Relax, relax, relax! Yo, get in the f**king car! (One of the streamer's associates mentions how fans opened the car's door and tells the driver to lock it)"

The Ohio native was visibly shocked to see how many fans showed up for the meet-and-greet and how quickly they swarmed him. He tried to control the crowd by saying:

"Yo, Scotland is f**king lit! Holy s**t b*lls. What the f**k is Scotland? Get your motherf**king... yeah, look at his scary a*s. Get your motherf**king a*s back! Get the f**k back!"

A few moments later, IShowSpeed's attention was drawn to people climbing over his car. Upon seeing this, he remarked:

"This is Scotland, chat. Scotland is hella f**king lit. Holy s**t, they're on the f**king car! Oh, my god! Holy s**t. Yo, yo, like, he's actually on the car. Look! Damn, they're f**king lit, bro. Why didn't you tell me Scotland was this lit? Holy s**t! Come, look at this s**t. Get this s**t! Scotland is hella f**king lit, bro! What the f**k?"

"Looks like a zombie apocalypse" - Fans react to IShowSpeed's meet-and-greet taking a turn in Scotland

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert shared IShowSpeed's clip in which he got swarmed by his young fans. With over 240 community members commenting, @graphyfluffy expressed their surprise at the content creator's popularity:

One viewer referred to Darren as the "Michael Jackson of streaming":

X user @swizzxxx joked that the crowds swarming the 18-year-old personality resembled a "zombie apocalypse":

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

IShowSpeed has established himself as one of the most renowned internet personalities, winning the Variety Streamer of the Year title at the Streamy Awards 2023. He recently passed the 20 million subscriber mark on his YouTube channel.