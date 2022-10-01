"They're gonna become a juggernaut": MrBeast reveals India as his second biggest fanbase

Recently on the popular Full Send Podcast, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" revealed his second biggest fanbase after the US. According to the 24-year-old YouTuber, India has grown exponentially to become an internet powerhouse, thanks to its high population.

For those curious, India is currently YouTube's biggest client in terms of watch time. The South Asian country has seen a massive influx of smartphones due to affordable and accessible internet across the nation.

MrBeast also suggested forming a fanbase in India as he believes the country to be the next big thing on YouTube. Speaking about this, he added:

"They're gonna become a juggernaut"

MrBeast compares the Indian audience to America's

According to analytics by statista.com, India is YouTube's biggest client in 2022 by a significant margin, boasting a whopping 467 million users. In comparison, America, the second country on the list, has about half of that number (247 million).

Upon being asked about his biggest "fan presence" outside North Carolina (Jimmy's hometown), he said:

"India, definitely. Our Indian audience is just absurd. So, it's like, our audience is America, then India, and then, I think UK, Canada, then, like, what is it? Philippines, right?"

Speaking about YouTube stats, he further stated:

"YouTube gets more views per month from India than they do in America. Like, India is YouTube's largest audience."

(Timestamp: 1:31:51)

Continuing his statement, he added:

"But it's like there's 1.3 billion people in India, there's only 300 million in America, so, like, even if everyone in America watched 10 videos a day, if only half the people in India watched like seven videos, they'd still get more views"

The 24-year-old also pointed to the fact that India is the hottest market in terms of YouTube numbers. According to the creator, the second most populated country in the world is a "juggernaut."

MrBeast has already filmed a video in India, although it is yet to be released on his YouTube channel.

Fans react to Jimmy's take on India

MrBeast has amassed over 105 million fans on his main YouTube channel. His appearance on one of the red platform's most popular podcasts garnered significant attention and comments from fans and supporters.

Here are some of those reactions:

This is not the only podcast that MrBeast has recently appeared on. He was also invited to the UK-based YouTube group Sidemen's podcast earlier this month during the former's trip to England.

