"They're turning my son gay" - Twitch streamer MOONMOON makes fun of Nickmercs' supporters amidst the latter's recent controversy

Popular Twitch streamer Jesse "MOONMOON" shared his thoughts on the controversy shrouding FaZe Clan co-owner Nicholas "Nickmercs." For context, the latter went live on his channel for the first time on June 19, 2023, following his contentious anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Nickmercs maintained his position, claiming that the internet had "spun and twisted" his words:

"I stand by everything I said... and that's where I'm at, and that's where I land. You can paint me up again, to be anything you want me to be. That's what the internet does, they take eight words and they spin it, and twist it, and finagle it, and, 'You're this and that.' They go find a f**king tweet from 2011 and go, 'Oh, see!'"

MOONMOON was speedrunning Only Up! earlier today (June 20, 2023), when his attention was drawn to a viewer who claimed to support Nickmercs in taking a stand against "woke warriors." The variety streamer responded by throwing shade at their sentiments, saying:

"'I stand with Nickmercs and rest of the gaming community against the woke warriors.' (In a sarcastic tone) 'They're turning my son gay!' (The streamer bursts out laughing) 'You can't teach them about the gays in school, or you're going to turn my son to gay, man! Don't even think about it!' 'La-la-la-la, I can't hear you!'"

"Gamers are truly the most oppressed minority" - Netizens react to MOONMOON's response to people standing with Nickmercs amidst the latter's controversy

The conversation continued with MOONMOON bursting out laughing and responding to those who supported Nickmercs. He sarcastically remarked:

"'Son, when you're in middle school, okay, your sex-ed class and they try to tell you that two men can have s*x with each other, just put fingers in your ear and go, 'La-la-la-la,' so you can't hear it! Because I'm not trying to have you... transform into a gay."

Timestamp: 01:19:40

The streamer's comments about the controversy were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 157 netizens shared their thoughts. Redditor u/ConfidentDivide said:

"If we learn anything from this Nick drama is that gamers are truly the most oppressed minority."

According to u/KaNesDeath, Nickmercs was being immature. They elaborated:

Several community members lauded MOONMOON's take:

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on MOONMOON's response to the controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

MOONMOON is a Twitch veteran who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. He has streamed Overwatch the most on his channel, racking up 2,248 hours of playtime. He currently has 1,153,102 followers and averages over 14k viewers per stream.

