"He f***king had a meltdown, bro!" - Twitch streamer MOONMOON provides details about one of his first interactions with xQc

Twitch streamer Jesse "MOONMOON" dedicated a livestream on February 4 to playing HITMAN. At one point during the broadcast, the content creator took the opportunity to discuss one of his first interactions with French-Canadian streaming icon Felix "xQc."

MOONMOON stated that he "vividly remembers" an Overwatch match he played against xQc back in 2017. The former mentioned that he was playing Doomfist and explained how he defeated the latter in a competitive game.

Jesse claimed that Felix became "so mad" that he had a "meltdown:"

"He got so mad that he spent the rest of his stream, rage-queueing Doomfist. He was like, 'If MOONMOON can do it, I can do it.' He f***king had a meltdown, bro! He had a meltdown!"

MOONMOON explains how xQc ended up having a "meltdown" during one of their first interactions

At the 04:54 hour mark of his February 4 livestream, MOONMOON noticed a viewer who remembered the time when he was a top-ranking Overwatch player, calling him a "better gamer" than xQc.

After reading this comment, the streamer laughed and recalled a ranked Overwatch game in which he was playing on the defensive side of the King's Row map:

"The only Overwatch where I can remember with vivid clarity. We're going to take a moment. Okay. King's Row. Defense. Doomfist just came out. One of our teammates f***king leaves the game. It's a tie-breaker moment. Okay? We didn't even get to the second point. Okay? So the cart was stopped right before it goes into like, the f***king hangar, or whatever. Once again, I'm on defense."

Jesse went on to say that he had the "most legendary Doomfist game" that anyone could ever have:

"As soon as that defense round starts, one of my teammates leaves. 5v6. Overwatch 1. No role queue. Okay? I chose f***king Doomist because he was broken as s**t and then I proceed to have the most legendary Doomfist game that any human being has ever had. Defending on King's Row for like four minutes. 5v6 and I won."

Timestamp: 04:54:05

The Twitch streamer then revealed that he was playing against xQc and added:

"And the Juicer was on the enemy team and he got so mad because he knew it was me on the enemy team and he knew I was the reason they lost. He got so mad!"

After claiming that xQc had a "meltdown," MOONMOON explained why he chose to play Doomfist:

"That said, Doomfist was f***king super broken! I was punching people I couldn't even see on my screen, that were below me! I punched over the cart and killed somebody that I did not even see once at any point. It was broken and I did abuse it because I'm a f***king trash gamer. I'm a f***king garbage gamer."

Fans react to the streamer's in-game encounter with xQc

MOONMOON speaking about his encounter with xQc in Overwatch was a highly upvoted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, amassing more than 114 fan reactions. Here's what the community had to say:

MOONMOON is a Twitch veteran who has been livestreaming regularly on the platform since 2016. He currently has over 1.4 million followers on his channel and is best known for playing games such as GTA 5, RimWorld, Darkest Dungeon, World of Warcraft, and Super Mario Maker 2.

