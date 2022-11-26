How to play on King's Row map in Overwatch 2

King's Row in Overwatch 2 is ideal for those who enjoy the element of surprise, with plenty of twists and turns to be discovered among the sprawling cobblestone streets of the heavily stylized take on London.

The map has numerous chokepoints and sniping positions, as well as locations to lay devilish traps to stymie the attacking team's advance. It's safe to say that no two fights are ever the same around here.

King's Row is a Hybrid map set in London's congested city streets. On this map, players must capture and escort the payload past British brick-and-mortar stores and into the heart of the Underworld facility at the end of the road.

General tips for King's Row in Overwatch 2

Explore the map's narrow corridors

Since the entire map of King's Row has tight pathways and choke points, you should always build team compositions around these terrain features.

Choose Heroes who excel at close-range firefights and holding down choke points, such as Reinhardt, Junkrat, and Reaper.

Snipers should be used for the first control point

The first control point on King's Row in Overwatch 2 has the most open space and longest sightlines on the map, making it ideal for sniping Heroes.

Attacking snipers can quickly pick off key enemy targets from their upper spawn door, while defenders have access to the many rooftops surrounding the control point.

Keep an eye out for traps in the underworld

The Underworld section of King's Row has two distinct pitfalls that inexperienced teams may overlook.

Remember to be cautious in these areas, especially when fighting against Heroes with pushing and pulling abilities, such as Lucio and Zarya.

Effective Hero composition for King's Row

Reinhardt

Reinhardt shines in King's Row. He can shield his team and stifle enemy advances with Barrier Field and Rocket Hammer.

The Overwatch 2 map's numerous straight and compact corridors also allow him to land more multi-hit Fire Strikes and Charges.

Finally, Reinhardt's Earthshatter provides excellent crowd control along King's Row's narrow streets, preparing his opponents for his teammate's other skills and ultimates.

Junkrat

Junkrat excels at area-based damage and space control, bombarding enemies with Frag Launcher along King's Row's narrow corridors in Overwatch 2.

He can use Concussion Mine to reach vantage points on the map and deal heavy burst damage. Meanwhile, his Steel Trap can cover flanks and disrupt team fights.

Junkrat's Rip-Tire provides a precise, high-damage explosive that he can drive from multiple angles to deal with foes clumped up along the map's tight corridors.

Sojourn

Sojourn is an effective damage dealer. She can quickly dispatch foes at close range and overcome snipers with her versatile Railgun, especially when empowered by her Overclock ultimate in Overwatch 2.

Her Power Slide is also useful for navigating narrow streets and reaching the high vantage points of King's Row.

Disruptor Shot provides Sojourn with heavy area-based damage that snares enemies for space control and deals with grouped-up enemies along the map's tight corridors.

Lucio

With Speed Boost and Amp It Up, Lucio improves his team's mobility, allowing them to secure the payload and return to the fray faster in Overwatch 2. He also provides powerful area-based healing and survivability with Healing Boost and Sound Barrier.

Lucio's Soundwave is also very useful in King's Row, as it is capable of isolating key enemy targets in corners and shoving opponents into the map's environmental hazards.

Moira

Moira uses Biotic Grasp and Biotic Orb to provide potent burst healing and respectable damage output. The latter is capable of bouncing around King Row's narrow paths and choke points in Overwatch 2.

Moira's Fade provides her with excellent mobility and survivability, allowing her to retreat safely and quickly reach teammates in need.

Moira's Coalescence augments her utility by acting as both a healing and damaging tool when fighting near the payload and the map's straight roads.

Poll : 0 votes