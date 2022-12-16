Twitch streamer MOONMOON reveals he was invited to Mizkif's Schooled alongside Dream, explains why he backed out

On December 15, Twitch streamer Jesse "MOONMOON" dedicated a livestream to playing the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress. He also voted for the nominations of fellow Twitch content creator NymN's yearly awards ceremony.

While watching some of the biggest events of the year, Jesse came across a viral moment from Matthew "Mizkif's" popular gameshow, Schooled. The former revealed that he, along with Minecraft star Clay "Dream," had been invited to the show.

As the conversation progressed, MOONMOON explained why he backed out, suggesting that he would have made a joke about Dream "cheating" at the gameshow and would subsequently receive backlash from the YouTuber's community.

"I wouldn't have been able to control myself" - MOONMOON talks about getting invited to Mizkif's Schooled alongside Dream

The 32-year-old streamer spent the first half of his recent livestream watching Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2022 video, during which he reviewed some of the most memorable moments of the year.

One of the highlights was the One True King (OTK) gameshow Schooled. Seeing this, MOONMOON decided to divulge information, stating that he had also been invited:

"Dude, everyone cheated on this show. I got invited to be on... guys, I got invited to be on the Schooled that Dream was going to be."

Timestamp: 02:39:34

Jesse explained his decision to drop out of the show at the last minute and stated:

"I canceled last minute because I literally could not control myself about making 'Dream Cheated' jokes. I would like; I literally went through scenarios in my head and like, 'It's not worth the... the f***ing rabid Dream fans getting angry if I make a joke.'"

MOONMOON went on to say that he would not have "survived" the awkward silence after making a joke about Dream. He added:

"I don't even think I would have survived, like, the awkward silence that would've happened. If I did make a joke. I would not; I wouldn't have been able to control myself."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

Jesse's revelation of being invited to Schooled along with Dream went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 355 community members reacted, with Redditor u/TheDeleeted commenting:

One Reddit user wanted to know who Dream was and what he cheated on:

Redditor u/ESierra responded, recalling the 23-year-old's Minecraft speed run:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

MOONMOON is a Twitch veteran and one of the most popular variety gamers on the purple platform. He has played and streamed several popular games including Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto 5, World of Warcraft, Rimworld, and Darkest Dungeon.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes