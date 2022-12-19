"They were ready with the rizz" - Pokimane reveals her Twitter mentions following Morocco's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022

During a livestream on December 16, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" took the opportunity to showcase her Twitter mentions following Morocco's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

After revealing some of the messages, the OfflineTV co-founder burst out laughing and stated that her fans had the messages ready in a matter of moments. She added:

"They were so ready, bro! They had that s**t copy-pasted! They were ready with the rizz! So ready! Lowkey I respect... even cryptic with like, 'I'm here for you during these trying times.' Bro... anyways."

Pokimane bursts out laughing after reading some fan mentions on Twitter after Morocco's elimination from the World Cup

On December 16, Pokimane hosted a two-and-a-half-hour livestream dedicated to playing Valorant. She spent some time interacting with her fans before booting up the competitive shooter. When a Twitch viewer mentioned that they had seen a tweet about the streamer during Morocco's World Cup game, Imane burst out laughing and read some of her Twitter mentions out loud. She stated:

"Guys, I'm going to show you the mentions I got as soon as Morocco lost, bro. You guys do not let up! As soon as Morocco lost, this is what my mentions looked like. 'The dream of the Morocco championship might be dead. But the dream of the Morocco-American relationship is still very much alive. My DMs are open @pokimanelol.'"

She read a few more messages:

"'Morocco lost today, and I know you're very upset. If you need anything, like a shoulder to cry on. I'm here for you @pokimanelol.' Immediately, like, not even two minutes that the timer was up."

The 26-year-old mentioned that the Twitter fanbase was prepared to send the messages, and she believed that many had them "copy-pasted" so they could hit send immediately.

The conversation concluded with Imane sharing her thoughts on her home country's performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022:

"I was so sad that they lost. But also not crazy sad because I was still so proud. I was so, so proud of how far they came. So, yeah!"

Fans react to the streamer revealing her Twitter mentions

The YouTube comments section featured more than 40 fan reactions. While one viewer claimed that the streamer's clip made their day, another community member was impressed by the performances of Morocco's Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi:

Imane is one of the most influential personalities in the streaming industry. She began her livestreaming career in 2016 and currently has 9,270,124 followers on her channel.

