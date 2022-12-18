"It just feels so tainted" - Pokimane shares her thoughts on the recent s*xual assault allegations and controversy

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned to her channel to play Genshin Impact and Valorant on Sunday (December 18).

Pokimane spent some time conversing with prominent Valorant streamer Connor "PROD" before starting to play games. The Moroccan-Canadian content creator commented on the recent s*xual assault allegations and controversies, saying:

"You want to know what's sad? Nowadays it's kind of scary to be like, 'Hey! I think this person is kind of cool! Nice guy!' Because like, four years later, you find out that they're s*xual predators, or something. It just feels so tainted."

Pokimane and PROD talk about the recent controversies

Pokimane and PROD were discussing their streaming careers at the 01:33 hour of the December 18 livestream, during which Imane claimed that things get "a little bit different" after streaming for a long time. She continued further and inferred that the recent controversy surrounding the s*xual assault allegations "felt so tainted." PROD responded by saying:

"I mean, I feel like, some people are just, I don't know, too good at hiding it. Can't blame yourself, though."

Pokimane concurred and added:

"I guess. You can't blame yourself. But you can't help but think it, too."

Timestamp: 01:34:00

PROD suggested that the streamer could reflect on some past sentiments:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm sure, like, you can like, always think back and be like, 'Oh! Maybe that wasn't right. This and that,' you know, 'I should've thought about that, but at the end of the day...' But I believe it wouldn't, like, be your full thought and no ill intentions. You know?"

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer jokingly mentioned that she needed to talk to her therapist because she had "too much trauma":

"Yeah and I think most people... most audience members would feel the same way. I think I just have too much trauma, bro. I need to talk to a therapist, again."

Both streamers burst out laughing, with PROD claiming that Imane has gone "through all the drama":

"I think you've been through like, all the drama. Wait, how long have you been streaming? Like, six years?"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The clip featuring Pokimane's take gained quite a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The reaction thread garnered more than 235 fan reactions, with Redditor u/clarkemaxx commenting:

One community member wanted to know who the Twitch star was talking to:

Reddit user u/iAidqn shared their thoughts on Imane conversing with PROD:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Pokimane is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch. She is primarily a Just Chatting content creator who became one of the first female streamers to amass over nine million followers.

The 26-year-old is also an avid gamer and has played games such as League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Among Us, GTA 5, Minecraft, and Rust.

