Valorant Twitch streamer PROD gets banned mid-stream for allegedly saying homophobic f-slur

Popular Twitch streamer Conor "PROD" recently had an in-game mishap, which led to his suspension from the purple platform. The North American Valorant streamer is one of the biggest names in the Valorant community and recently joined The Guard as a content creator.

PROD, also popularly known as "NA's Last Hope," skyrocketed to popularity in the last couple of months after his very first playstyle went viral on multiple social media handles. Despite such an impressive rise, the popular personality has been hit with a ban hammer for allegedly saying the infamous f-slur.

As of now, there is no official information on how long he will remain banned from the platform.

Social media reacts to PROD's mid-stream ban on Twitch

On July 24, 2022, popular Valorant player PROD took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his anger towards Twitch regarding his recent suspension from the platform for allegedly saying homophobic f-slur. Essentially, the f-slur is typically used as an insult towards members of the LGBTQ+ community.

As soon as the news went public, several viewers rushed to their social media handles to share their take on what might have caused it. While the majority of viewers were quite upset with the surprise ban, others seemed unbothered about it.

Although the ban doesn't seem to be permanent in any form, PROD's fans and followers are expressing a great amount of backlash and criticism towards Twitch's decision. Evidently, some users even called out Twitch for its unfair banning system.

As pointed out by the majority of viewers, it was merely a misunderstanding and urged the Amazon-owned platform to unban him immediately. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, PROD has amassed over 350k followers on Twitch alone in a short period of time.

From averaging around just 26 viewers back in November 2021 to a whopping 4,000 in March 2022, he has truly cemented himself as the rising star of the streaming landscape.

Online content creators and streamers need to be extremely vigilant while broadcasting themselves in front of thousands of viewers. Unlike vlogs and YouTube videos, livestreaming cannot be edited to cut out undesirable parts.

