"They were s**t talking me" - Tyler1 claims TSM’s League of Legends members spoke ill of him behind his back

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp recently shared details about an interaction that his brother and fellow streamer Eric "Erobb221" had with Team SoloMid's (TSM) League of Legends team.

During a livestream on November 2, 2022, the Missouri native claimed that people at TSM were not aware that Erobb221 was related to him when he visited the organization's office.

He then revealed:

"And they were s**t talking, talking about how they troll in my games. And they were s**t talking me."

Tyler1 claims TSM members discussed how they didn't like getting him in games during brother's visit to their office

At the six-hour mark of his livestream, Tyler1 lost a ranked game and expressed displeasure at some League of Legends Academy players. He then recounted a time when his brother Erobb221 visited TSM's office after getting signed:

"But that also brings me up a good point. So my brother went to; so my brother signed to TSM, whatever. So when he was like, visiting their office, he went and visited their League team. Like, their League team was there. And their League team didn't know he was related to me."

Timestamp: 06:01:02

The Twitch streamer then claimed that people on TSM's League of Legends team were speaking ill of him behind his back, mentioning how they trolled him in-game. He added that the members allegedly complained about getting him in their ranked games:

"Then he was like, 'Oh!' They were like, 'I hate getting him in my games, etcetera, etcetera. But they didn't know he was my brother. He was like, 'Oh, by the way guys, I'm Tyler1's brother!' They didn't believe him. I swear to god!"

The 27-year-old shared some strong opinions about the Academy players, saying:

"So unfortunately, this dog s**t, b*stard, reject, cringe region, the 'professional Academy amateur' players are spending too much time griefing a streamer than focusing on improving. Tough, bro! It's tough!"

After a brief pause, the content creator bet that other professional gaming organizations would exhibit similar behavior:

"Well, I mean, if that's just what; if that was only TSM, imagine what these other cringe LCS Academy teams also do. If that was just one out of the how many LCS teams is there? If that was just one out of them, I bet there's others! And that's not counting all the Collegiate rejects, or all the amateur rejects, etcetera, etcetera."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The comments section under a YouTube clip of the livestream featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that TSM has "nothing going for it anymore." Another community member claimed that Tyler1 might get his "brother in trouble":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is one of the biggest League of Legends content creators on Twitch. He has played and streamed Riot Games' MOBA for more than 10,600 hours on his channel.

The streamer started his online career in 2016 and currently has 5,094,593 followers.

