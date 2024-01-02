"They said you stabbed your brother": Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty was swatted yet again

American YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Doherty recently got swatted once again. A clip has gone viral where Jack is seen interacting with some police officers and asking them what they were called for. The latter informed Jack that someone called SWAT on him and claimed that the YouTuber had stabbed his brother in the eye.

The police officers questioned Jack about the number of people present at the location and their well-being. The streamer confirmed everything was fine and mentioned that the reason for calling the police was "crazy." Jack's initial question regarding their appearance evoked the following answer from the officials:

"They said you stabbed your brother in the eye."

After the cops left his house, Jack had a shocked reaction and said:

"Yo, that's crazy. Someone called and said I stabbed my brother in the eye. That's crazy! What the f**k?"

"Not cool": Fans and users react as Jack Doherty goes viral for getting swatted

Jack initially gained popularity for pulling pranks and performing stunts in his YouTube videos. He's also known for his controversial behavior and feuds with other streamers. Recently, Jack faced backlash for parking his Lamborghini in a handicapped spot and posting about it, calling himself the R-word.

Like him, many other Kick and Twitch streamers have also been swatted in the past. The clip of him gaining knowledge of the police's arrival went viral after being posted by Drama Alert on X. Many commented on the situation, with one user saying that swatting is "not cool."

"People that swat should be charged with attempted murder or terrorism. Not cool."

Many users even thought Jack deserved such treatment and were unhappy with the streamer.

Here are some more reactions and comments on Jack Doherty getting swatted.

Some users even accused the YouTuber of swatting himself for attention.

Jack Doherty is currently involved in a feud with streamer Natalie Reynolds after she called him a narcissist for "scamming" OF models.