IShowSpeed gets swatted while playing Fortnite, viewers left concerned

During a recent Fortnite stream, popular content creator iShowSpeed became the target of a swatting incident, sending ripples of concern throughout his fanbase and the larger streaming community. The incident occurred just four days after iShowSpeed moved into his new house.

Swatting is a dangerous and illegal prank that involves falsely reporting a serious incident to law enforcement, prompting a response from a SWAT team. iShowSpeed experienced this firsthand while immersed in a Chapter 4 Season 5 session. The incident unfolded live in front of his viewers, and at one point during the stream, viewers could see the SWAT team check the premises.

iShowSpeed gets swatted mid-game during a Fortnite match

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Chapter 4 Season 5 has been a nostalgic trip for many Fortnite players, as they get to revisit the OG Chapter 1 map and rekindle memories of the game's early days. iShowSpeed, like many other players, was enjoying the return of the OG map, and he shared this excitement with his viewers. However, his Fortnite experience was abruptly interrupted when he became a target of swatting mid-game.

A particularly unsettling aspect of this swatting incident is that iShowSpeed had only moved into his new house four days ago. The violation of his sense of security, especially after moving to a new place, raises broader concerns about the safety and privacy of content creators and streamers.

Expand Tweet

iShowSpeed's viewers were left deeply concerned as they witnessed the swatting incident unfold live on stream and in real-time. The abrupt and sudden intrusion of law enforcement, coupled with iShowSpeed's visible stress upon realizing what was happening, created an unsettling and tense atmosphere. Fans of iShowSpeed took to social media to express their concern for his safety and condemn the dangerous act of swatting.

Community responds to iShowSpeed's swatting incident

iShowSpeed's community quickly took to social media in support of him, condemning the swatting incident and requesting swift consequences for those responsible. Many viewers are using the incident as an opportunity to raise awareness about the potential dangers of swatting. Listed below are some of the notable reactions from the streamer's community:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Viewers explained how there should be measures in place to counter incidents like these, especially since swatting has become such a prominent problem in the online streaming space:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

iShowSpeed's swatting incident during the Fortnite livestream serves as a reminder of the challenges that content creators face in the online realm. As the community reflects on this terrifying incident, it is clear that there is a need for increased awareness and security measures to protect content creators from potential danger.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!