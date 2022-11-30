"They talking about 20K" - Kai Cenat pranks xQc, Adin Ross, and IShowSpeed by claiming to be jailed

On November 29, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat took to his stream to prank Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, and Darren "IShowSpeed" by pretending to be detained and in need of bail money.

All three calls resulted in three different reactions from the streamers. While xQc readily agreed to pay the requested amount, IShowSpeed outright denied claiming that he didn't have the required amount in his account.

The calls ended up getting clipped and shared across the internet. While speaking to xQc and pretending to need money to pay for his supposed bail, Kai Cenat said:

"They talking about 20K."

Kai Cenat pranks the biggest names in streaming

Kai Cenat, the AMP House member, decided to conduct a social experiment by testing if his close friends and fellow streamers would help him in times of need.

To put this theory to the test, Kai decided to place faux calls from the police station and claimed to be incarcerated. He further requested 20K as bail money.

The streamer called xQc by adding an automated voice signal and stated that he was calling from a correction facility. He then put forward his plea, to which xQc responded:

"What the f**k? I'm here for you, man. I'm here for you, pal. Okay, dude."

Upon learning the amount of the faux bail, which was 20K, xQc promptly responded by saying:

"That's it? 20K? Say less, man. Ay, send the f**king account, man. 20K? f**k yeah."

(Timestamp: 03:53:34)

IShowSpeed was also among the targets of Kai's prank. On the call, the latter said:

"I'm in the f**king Downtown precinct right now, bruh. This ni**a's got me. I gotta go inside the jail, bro. I was trynna call everybody all day, nobody answering... you think you can send the office bread, and I'll pay you right back?"

Upon hearing the amount, IShowSpeed replied:

"I don't have that much on my bank account right now."

(Timestamp: 7:35)

Adin Ross was the final subject of Kai Cenat's social experiment. Although he tried to contact him through an automated number for a long time, Adin did not pick up. Eventually, the streamer answered the call. Kai said he was behind bars for driving with his friends, who were carrying liquor and unregistered guns. He stated:

"Adin, I've been trying to call you all night. Bro, we were in a car, alcohol and unregistered guns, bro."

Seeing Adin, who appeared to be anxious at the news, Kai quickly revealed the truth, to which the former said:

"Oh, he's joking, my heart, bro!"

Kai Cenat has quickly become among the biggest names in the Twitch community. Presently, the 20-year-old has over 91K subscribers and an additional 3.2 million followers.

