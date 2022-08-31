"They took complete advantage of us": Do Froste's claims of exploitation against 100 Thieves add up?

Froste and Nadeshot's back-and-forth arguments on whether the 100 Thieves exploited The Mob have been the talk of the streaming community recently. The allegations levied against the esports giant were made by the ex-employee last night through a series of tweets.

In the tweets, he alleged that his group of four up-and-coming streamers was mistreated by one of the biggest esports organizations in the country. The allegations ranged from not being paid enough to being forced to live in an expensive house, which led to them having to "skip meals."

Froste 💯 @Froste @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO

Nadeshot promptly did a livestream countering the accusations, saying there was cheaper housing available. In a response stream, Froste reacted to the arguments made by the CEO of 100 Thieves.

While talking about the housing issue, he attacked the ex-Call of Duty professional, saying that 100 Thieves did not have the player's best interests at heart:

"You just admitted that you knew that we weren't making money. So like, why even offer that [the contract] in the first place, right? Like, why not let us keep doing our thing? Let us grow to a point where we can be comfortable and then offer us a deal."

Many members of the community felt that Froste did not make good use of the opportunity. In fact, the clip embedded above is a sarcastic jab at the streamer with the title nadeshot fault for not realizing themob wouldn't make money. This is what the CEO of 100 Thieves had to say about the housing problem:

"There is a number of options for living here that are more financially suitable for what their situation was. And they decided to live in that specific home. I have all these emails. I have all the terms."

"Straight up cap": Froste says most of the sponsorship deals had nothing to do with 100 Thieves

Froste is one of the founding members of The Mob, a group of small content creators consisting of Mako, Classify, and Avalanche, who were acquired by 100 Thieves. The groups went their separate ways when they left the organization back in 2021.

He has made headlines over the last day with his explosive accusations against the veritable giants of the esports industry, 100 Thieves, with whom he claims The Mob had a bad contract. The beef reached a boiling point when Froste also took to Twitch to address the rebuttal from Nadeshot.

The main issue with the allegations is that they paint a well-known picture of a multi-million dollar company mistreating its individual employees. One of the most prominent accusations by Froste in his tweets was that the organization was taking a huge cut from their sponsorship deals.

However, Nadeshot countered that statement, saying he has proof of things being otherwise:

"I have an email that the key terms of these deals that we bring to The Mob. We would retain 85% of the revenue. We did three deals for them. Two of the three deals they took home 65% of the revenue."

Anyone can see that the last two sentences in that quote do not line up. Many have talked about this, but the 100 Thieves CEO did not stop there and accused The Mob of not delivering on their sponsorship deals. He also revealed that The Mob's inability to deliver things on time almost ruined 100 Thieves' relationship with a few sponsors.

Froste hard countered this and called Nadeshot a liar. He explained his position with an example of one of the deals he got because of his connections. According to him, a friend set up the deal. Only then did the streamer go to 100 Thieves (not the other way around like Nadeshot would have us believe):

"I was like yeah, sure that would be great. The problem was they wanted some statistics that we [The Mob] weren't able to provide them. So I went up to 100 Thieves saying, 'Hey, we got a deal working with them. They wanna talk to you guys..."

The former employee tore into Nadeshot, saying:

"For him to say that they were the ones that like, brokered that deal and did all this for us... Like that is just straight up cap."

He also went on to talk about how 100 Thieves made them drop a lucrative offer from Gfuel because of competing sponsorships. It makes sense to want to avoid conflicting sponsorships, and most of the streaming community seems to be siding with Nadeshot on this point.

A few reactions

Here are some content creators saying 100 Thieves was not being predatory and that they are following standard industry practice.

Myth @Myth_ The Mob got paid more than I did when I first signed to TSM. The Mob got paid more than I did when I first signed to TSM.

Myth @Myth_ @CodyReese_ Nah this aint to dis TSM, I agreed with the pay. I thought it was fair regarding my numbers. I took that fucking opportunity and MILKED it DRY. @CodyReese_ Nah this aint to dis TSM, I agreed with the pay. I thought it was fair regarding my numbers. I took that fucking opportunity and MILKED it DRY.

NRG chell @chellchee its so crazy to me to see someone who made 60k in la on top of streaming and gaining a crazy amount of subs and donos from such a dedicated community not being grateful for it its so crazy to me to see someone who made 60k in la on top of streaming and gaining a crazy amount of subs and donos from such a dedicated community not being grateful for it

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD I take Froste’s attack on Matt’s character as an attack on my own as well as everyone at 100T for calling us predatory



Sharing great memories together on stream, gifting him thousands of dollars of subs, and offering any YT help I can.



It hurts. Still love Classy, Mako, and Ava I take Froste’s attack on Matt’s character as an attack on my own as well as everyone at 100T for calling us predatorySharing great memories together on stream, gifting him thousands of dollars of subs, and offering any YT help I can.It hurts. Still love Classy, Mako, and Ava https://t.co/aHguJXaYZf

MMG @PapaMeagzz Froste 💯 @Froste imagine we had enough money to where we didn't have to stress over where our next meal was coming from. Coulda done some big things but i guess we'll never know imagine we had enough money to where we didn't have to stress over where our next meal was coming from. Coulda done some big things but i guess we'll never know As a fan of the MOB… this is embarrassing. Take accountability! Nobody is responsible for your success other than you. twitter.com/froste/status/… As a fan of the MOB… this is embarrassing. Take accountability! Nobody is responsible for your success other than you. twitter.com/froste/status/…

Ryan Ayers @mpnevolution Sooo many people have ZERO clue how business works on Twitter. I do not envy being @Nadeshot at all right now. The worst part is seeing the rest of @TheMob getting thrown into the fire over @Froste 's claims which he has yet to provide anything other than a bunch of drunk tweets.. Sooo many people have ZERO clue how business works on Twitter. I do not envy being @Nadeshot at all right now. The worst part is seeing the rest of @TheMob getting thrown into the fire over @Froste's claims which he has yet to provide anything other than a bunch of drunk tweets..

kittyhouseknife @kittyhouseknife



Source: I ran the campaign. I worked at the agency who hired The Mob for that $200k deal and I can confirm @Nadeshot ’s objective account of what went down.Source: I ran the campaign. I worked at the agency who hired The Mob for that $200k deal and I can confirm @Nadeshot’s objective account of what went down.Source: I ran the campaign.

Ultimately, both sides are sharing their sides of a story that took place over a year ago, and neither has shown any tangible proof to substantiate their claims. The only thing that is beyond doubt is that Froste feels he was wronged by 100 Thieves and Nadeshot feels that he had done everything in his power to manage a couple of small streamers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish