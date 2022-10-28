Twitch sensation Tyler "Trainwreckstv" hosted the latest episode of the Scuffed Podcast on October 28. Several prominent streaming personalities like Felix "xQc", Devin Nash, Hammoudi "Yassuo", and Mohamad "M0e_TV" made a guest appearance.

As the conversation progressed, Trainwreckstv claimed that record labels "wanted to work with streamers," adding that Twitch and other livestreaming platforms are "absolutely disrespecting" them. He remarked:

"Record labels want to work with us, streamers. They want to work with us."

Trainwreckstv claims Twitch and other livestreaming platforms are "disrespecting" label records and that the latter "wants to work" with streamers

Tyler hosted the 150th episode of Scuffed Podcast earlier today. At one point, the Iranian-American personality initiated a discussion about record labels wanting to work with streamers. He said:

"'The record labels are greedy. The record labels are, you know, don't want to work with us. Blah, blah, blah, blah.' But in reality, it's the other way around. It's Twitch and other platforms that have been f***ing over the record labels. It's Twitch and other platforms that have been absolutely disrespecting the record labels."

Trainwreckstv stated that he has "been in talks" and claimed that he had "direct contact." However, he was unable to discuss the specifics since he could not "announce the future":

"I've been in talks; no, they do want to work with us. I have direct contact. They do want to work with us streamers and I can't explain. I can't announce the future that I have been working on, that is in the process of being built and finalized. But if you're smart enough, you can put one and one together."

Tyler emphasized that record labels are keen on wanting to work with content creators and that people and streamers "don't see beyond the scenes":

"They want to work with us. The problem is like, people and streamers don't see beyond the scenes. They don't see the dealings, you understand? Twitch and other platforms have disrespected and f***ked. It's them that's been greedy. Do you understand?"

The minute-long Twitch clip concluded with Trainwreckstv stating why the record labels have been issuing DMCA (The Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strikes:

"They have f***ked over record labels, and record labels are saying, 'F**k you' back, and that's why they're smacking the DMCAs down. It's that simple. But that's not the reality that's being sold..."

Fans react to the podcast clip

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread gained a lot of traction. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Fans on the streamer-focused subreddit providing their take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Trainwreckstv is one of the most well-known streaming personalities who is currently building a livestreaming platform of his own. Earlier this month, the 31-year-old claimed to have been developing a platform for mid to small-sized streamers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes