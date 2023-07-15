"Thinking of expanding to the USA": Bren Esports CEO Bernard Chong talks about future plans after getting cleared of drug charges in Manila

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down for a brief chat with the founder and CEO of the popular Filipino esports organization Bren Esports aka AP Bren, Bernard Chong. Mr. Chong’s name was mired with controversy last year in August after he was implicated in a drug case in Manila, causing many esports personalities to voice their concerns.

After almost a year, things have changed significantly, with the courts ruling that Bernard Chong was not connected to the case in any way. Cleared of charges and eager to innovate, Mr. Chong gave us a small overview of his plans for Bren Esports in the coming months and talked about China entering the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

Bernard Chong also indicated that he might be extending his esports ventures into North America, saying:

"Right now I cannot say anything about it, but I'm thinking of probably expanding it to the USA."

Bren Esports (AP Bren) Founder Bernard Chong gave us an exclusive interview after the courts cleared his name from the drug case in the Philippines

Q. Thank you for sitting down with us, Mr. Chong, I know you are a busy man with several businesses worldwide. Your family is known for their ties with World Balance, the premier Filipino sports apparel brand. I’m curious, what made you start an esports org?

Bernard Chong: Although gaming is so popular amongst young people, it’s not televised like traditional sports. I always loved esports because it builds community. My decision to build an esports organization was a way of creating a community and a home for gamers in the Philippines. But I’m also passionate about providing support to players and teams outside the Philippines, really all around the world.

Q. Did you play a lot of video games growing up, if so, what are your favorites, and are you playing anything recently?

Bernard Chong: You know, Diablo IV. And some others like the famous games like Zelda. Yes, I used to play them.

Q. Did any one game, in particular, inspire you to start Bren Esports, Mr. Chong? Or was it a general love for video games?

Bernard Chong: Actually, in the competitive esports of Dota, where you have a five-player team on one side and another five-player team on the other side? Yeah, that's when I was inspired to create a team because it takes a team to win that game. Because other games like Street Fighter and Super Mario are just single-player games, you know? But Dota, that's from the World of Warcraft line. So that's the one that made me create a team. That's really the original inspiration, yeah.

Q. You're currently in the US, right? You’ve lived in Asia and the US. Do you feel the sporting scenes are significantly different in the different parts of the world?

Bernard Chong: Well, I didn't plan to move to the USA. It's truly the nature of the universe that guides me. So when I'm feeling led, I go somewhere. My journey here was to set up a business meeting in the US and explore an opportunity to make a big platform with huge potential actually next month. We might launch that, but I didn't really plan to stay. But you know, sometimes you don't control things.

The USA is a more expansive territory than the Philippines. I'm an angel investor and invest in many ventures; film production, a food service app here in the USA, and more. So, I just keep planting seeds where my journey leads me.

Q. Can you tell us more about some of the tech ventures you have invested in? You mentioned something about an upcoming platform.

Bernard Chong: I can’t really say anything just yet, you know. Tech is like that, you keep it under wraps until it's ready… But I think after a month we can talk about it.

"It was a big mistake on the court’s part": Mr. Chong opens up about his experience of being charged with a drug case

Bernard Chong @brenchong Hello Twitter, as some of you may be aware, throughout the last few hours there have been several news articles written about my alleged involvement in a case in my home country, the Philippines.

Q. Let’s get to the controversy surrounding the drug case in Manila from 2022. You were implicated in the case, and the gaming community was quite shocked to see you being charged. Since then, the courts have cleared you of any wrongdoing. Would you mind sharing with our readers the experience and how it has shaped your worldview, Mr. Bernard Cong?

Bernard Chong: That experience was entirely new to me. It was a big mistake on the court’s part as I was far removed from it, but my name was still implicated. It actually taught me that if you're wrongfully accused and keep good records, you can allow the justice system to take its course. So ultimately, it gave me more trust in the justice system. I truly feel compassion for the people who don't have the knowledge and resource to fight cases against them. I'm grateful for the generosity and the community of those who supported me. And now that it’s over, I can focus on pouring my energy into investment and mentorship.

Bernard Chong @brenchong I believe in the justice system that protects the innocent, and the truth will always prevail. I hope this clarifies any doubts you have and thank you for your support during these trying times.



- Bernard Lu Chong

Q. After you were charged, Mr. Chong, many esports officials worldwide spoke out in support of you and your character.

Bernard Chong: Well, if you really know someone is a good person, then you know they didn't do it. It's only right for you to defend them. People who know me know I don't party, they know I don't do criminal stuff. I live a quiet life and take care of my family. And besides that, I have all the support of friends and all the support in the world. If you get indicted or framed, it's still about the justice system doing its job. So for better or worse, it's really up to the system to clear things up. Not the public opinion.

"I'm thinking of probably expanding it in the USA": Bren Esports might be expanding to the US, as per CEO Bernard Chong

Q. Going back to your esports roots Mr. Bernard Chong, do you have anything new planned for Bren Esports?

Bernard Chong: Much has changed from my experience and even the esports organization. I plan to change some stuff. So, right now, I cannot say anything about it, but I'm thinking of probably expanding it in the USA. I don't want to promise anything yet, because the plan is not yet set.

Q. Bren Esports is known for its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team, and I understand the DOTA connection. Any plans on moving on to other non-mobile esports like shooters?

Bernard Chong: Actually, if I end up pursuing my plan in the USA, where shooting games are famous… If the plan is pushed through and we execute it, of course, we will start a shooting team.

Also, in Asia, most people use their mobiles to game. That’s why I recruited the esporting team for a mobile game because it is more popular in Asia. In the West, I feel people have consoles and PCs, so the gaming culture is a bit different. Maybe if we establish a brand here, we can also have teams for PC and console games.

Q. Bren Esports already had a Valorant team which was disbanded last year. Will they make a comeback this year?

Bernard Chong: There’s a chance for everything, but as I said, I am reorganizing some stuff. So, I cannot say anything concrete as of yet.

"China is always a powerhouse": Bren Esports founder gives his two cents about China entering the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene

Q. Recently, it was announced that Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been cleared for release in China. How do you feel about the Chinese entering the MLBB scene?

China is always a powerhouse with its population and with its technology. With China, I think it's always good for any competitive scene to have something good that will challenge you, you know? Competition is always good for everyone.

Q. The Bren Esports MLBB team was expected to go far this MPL season after they finished first on the table. However, they were knocked out early in the playoffs, failing to qualify for the MSC 2023. The next season starts in August, are you making any changes that might excite the fans?

Bernard Chong: I'm proud of Bren Esports’ championship legacy and our place in the history that was solidified. Yeah, I'm excited to see what our amazing teams will accomplish in the future.

My dream for Bren Esports has become a reality for Filipinos to compete and win on the world stage in gaming. It will continue to evolve in the future, of course, and when it's time to share some announcements, we will because, as I said, I'm reorganizing.

Particularly to your question about how they will do in the next season, I hope we at least go to the playoffs. I really couldn't answer, I wish for the best.

Q. Thank you for sitting for a chat, Mr. Chong. In closing, would you like to share some other projects you are working on?

Bernard Chong: Well, I might expand Bren Esports in the USA, but that is all I will say about it for now. As for other things, I’m opening a Coffee Shop in the US called Mendo Coffee. It’s a way for people to experience coffee without milk and sugar, the traditional way of drinking coffee. They’ll be opening in LA in August, I think.

Also, I am working with this housing development in Panama, helping people so that they can afford low-cost, high-quality homes.

Mr. Bernard Chong will be announcing some exciting things in the near future, and interested readers will be happy to know that we will be covering things with more exclusive tidbits in the coming months.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.