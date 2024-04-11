"This is actually fire!": IShowSpeed reacts to being presented with custom-made PRIME Yeezy Foam Runners

Days after Logan Paul surprised KSI by signing Darren "IShowSpeed" as a content creator, PRIME gifted the YouTuber custom-made Yeezy Foam Runners. The popular streamer has been making headlines since he helped Logan win the US Championship title at last Sunday's WrestleMania where he made a surprise appearance.

IShowSpeed was quite surprised after being gifted with the PRIME Yeezy Foam Runners. After a person from the brand's team talked about "going crazy" with the shoe design, the YouTuber expressed his satisfaction with the gift, stating:

"Nah this is actually fire, on god! Nah, they actually going crazy today, bro. This sh** is fire, like I am rocking these dead*ss, tho. W again, bro."

PRIME has been showering IShowSpeed with gifts since his WrestleMania appearance

The popular content creator shocked the world on April 7 when he unveiled himself as the man behind the PRIME Bottle mascot during the US Championship fight where Logan Paul was defending his title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The YouTuber had quite a role to play as well and essentially saved Logan from Randy by pulling him out of the ring at a crucial moment.

IShowSpeed then proceeded to unmask himself as the person in the mascot's costume and distracted Randy Orton from the actual fight by shouting at him. However, the streamer's night did not end very well as he got RKO'd by Randy right on top of the announcers' table.

Logan Paul would go on to successfully win the match and posted a picture with the YouTuber that showed him in a neck brace. As a sign of gratitude, Paul and the PRIME team have been showering Darren with gifts, including a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck.

However, it appears IShowSpeed is not only getting a car after joining PRIME, with the latest gift being a pair of custom-made Yeezy Foam runners in the brand's iconic red and black color with a matching red shirt to go with it.