"This doesn't ban all abortions:" Fans react as Pokimane talks about the Roe v. Wade repeal

After the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Imane “Pokimane” is one of the many content creators that spoke up about the decision. As one of the largest female streamers on the planet, she stated that she’s considering returning to her homeland of Canada following the decision made by the Supreme Court.
Her response gave birth to many heated and divisive comments across Twitter, supporting and condemning her post. Below is a tweet from one fan responding to Pokimane.
Pokimane claims she booked a ticket back to Canada after recent ruling
Imane spoke on Twitter about how she felt the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade wasn’t about protecting a fetus but simply about controlling women and their bodies. If it were truly about protection, there would be more systems put in place to help pregnant women.
Pokimane also talked about the news on Twitch, addressing specifically how Roe v. Wade was a court ruling that was a landmark decision that protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.
“Yes, the Roe vs. Wade news is absolutely terrible. I tweeted about it, I RTed a couple things, I faved a couple things, it’s just tough because what more can we even say at this point?”
The streamer continued to rant about the decision, which in her mind, as well as many others', made absolutely no sense. According to Pokimane, she’s already booked a ticket back to Canada and may find herself back in her homeland again.
Taking the current changes into account, she said:
“We’ve said it all. It’s depressing. I booked a ticket back to Canada. Like, you know?”
Her mother is Moroccan, but the streamer was born in Canada and moved to the United States.
The streamer would also point out that she can’t even vote in America. Despite giving the government millions in taxes, she can’t vote or have a say when it comes to the autonomy of her body. With that in mind, she was certainly considering returning to Canada and suggested everyone else move somewhere else as well.
Social media split over Pokimane’s Roe v. Wade tweet
Pokimane’s tweet led to a very loud and negative backlash. Many supported and agreed with the streamer; however, the same number of people disagreed with her and talked down to her about her position on the matter, and, in particular, where she suggested gun control.
One user stated that pro-life doesn’t include gun rights, health care, or the homeless, and this led to a response that said the user was completely missing the point of the post.
There were people that sided with Pokimane, though. These individuals brought up forced birth and men having a say regarding a woman’s body. This would lead to people asking about the baby’s options. In response, many people said that life begins at conception, while others insisted that it starts with the first breath.
Poki had supporters who addressed pro-life and how interactions with those who subscribe to such an ideology go.
A fan argued that the streamer is just “anti-consequences,” but a reply came through with statistics related to abortion. Most abortions are a result of things outside of the woman’s control, such as assault, miscarriage, or faulty birth control, the response stated.
Despite many coming out to shut down the streamer for sharing her thoughts on the Roe v. Wade decision, Imane’s fans supported her for speaking her mind. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation if Pokimane is going to return to Canada, however.