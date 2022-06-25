"This doesn't ban all abortions:" Fans react as Pokimane talks about the Roe v. Wade repeal

After the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Imane “Pokimane” is one of the many content creators that spoke up about the decision. As one of the largest female streamers on the planet, she stated that she’s considering returning to her homeland of Canada following the decision made by the Supreme Court.

Her response gave birth to many heated and divisive comments across Twitter, supporting and condemning her post. Below is a tweet from one fan responding to Pokimane.

DJBard @DJBard17

If you're talking gun control, look at Chicago and most other high crime cities and look into their laws and how well it plays out for them. @pokimanelol This doesn't ban all abortions, it gives the power back to the state and their representatives.If you're talking gun control, look at Chicago and most other high crime cities and look into their laws and how well it plays out for them. @pokimanelol This doesn't ban all abortions, it gives the power back to the state and their representatives. If you're talking gun control, look at Chicago and most other high crime cities and look into their laws and how well it plays out for them.

Pokimane claims she booked a ticket back to Canada after recent ruling

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon.

Imane spoke on Twitter about how she felt the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade wasn’t about protecting a fetus but simply about controlling women and their bodies. If it were truly about protection, there would be more systems put in place to help pregnant women.

Pokimane also talked about the news on Twitch, addressing specifically how Roe v. Wade was a court ruling that was a landmark decision that protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

“Yes, the Roe vs. Wade news is absolutely terrible. I tweeted about it, I RTed a couple things, I faved a couple things, it’s just tough because what more can we even say at this point?”

The streamer continued to rant about the decision, which in her mind, as well as many others', made absolutely no sense. According to Pokimane, she’s already booked a ticket back to Canada and may find herself back in her homeland again.

Taking the current changes into account, she said:

“We’ve said it all. It’s depressing. I booked a ticket back to Canada. Like, you know?”

Her mother is Moroccan, but the streamer was born in Canada and moved to the United States.

The streamer would also point out that she can’t even vote in America. Despite giving the government millions in taxes, she can’t vote or have a say when it comes to the autonomy of her body. With that in mind, she was certainly considering returning to Canada and suggested everyone else move somewhere else as well.

Social media split over Pokimane’s Roe v. Wade tweet

JohnK🧸🛻 @FinanceBlue



Now we ban abortion, yes? @pokimanelol Okay fine you can take all the guns, have universal healthcare, free houses&food&educationNow we ban abortion, yes? @pokimanelol Okay fine you can take all the guns, have universal healthcare, free houses&food&educationNow we ban abortion, yes?

pot @PotOfSteak @KamrynElsifer @FinanceBlue @pokimanelol why do you feel the need to restrict gun access? is it directly affecting you? @KamrynElsifer @FinanceBlue @pokimanelol why do you feel the need to restrict gun access? is it directly affecting you?

Pokimane’s tweet led to a very loud and negative backlash. Many supported and agreed with the streamer; however, the same number of people disagreed with her and talked down to her about her position on the matter, and, in particular, where she suggested gun control.

Quadn3ptune @quadn3ptune @pokimanelol Pro life specifically relates to abortion and euthanasia. It does not include gun rights, universal health care, and definitely does not help the homeless in any way @pokimanelol Pro life specifically relates to abortion and euthanasia. It does not include gun rights, universal health care, and definitely does not help the homeless in any way

Star light @StellaStar1129 @quadn3ptune @pokimanelol Your missing the point. Its not about gun control. or health care. It’s about the government telling woman they have to have a child, pay the hospital bills for having that child, go through giving birth, then refusing to protect the child long enough for it to make it to recess. @quadn3ptune @pokimanelol Your missing the point. Its not about gun control. or health care. It’s about the government telling woman they have to have a child, pay the hospital bills for having that child, go through giving birth, then refusing to protect the child long enough for it to make it to recess.

One user stated that pro-life doesn’t include gun rights, health care, or the homeless, and this led to a response that said the user was completely missing the point of the post.

Canooki Tanooki @Canuckle21 @pokimanelol It’s has nothing to do with life, it’s forced birth and men controlling woman’s bodies, that’s it, nothing else to it. @pokimanelol It’s has nothing to do with life, it’s forced birth and men controlling woman’s bodies, that’s it, nothing else to it.

Canooki Tanooki @Canuckle21 @MonotoneCalzone @pokimanelol It’s not a baby, it’s a parasite by definition until it can live on it’s out outside of the womb, and if people want want a parasite, they have every right to get rid of it @MonotoneCalzone @pokimanelol It’s not a baby, it’s a parasite by definition until it can live on it’s out outside of the womb, and if people want want a parasite, they have every right to get rid of it

There were people that sided with Pokimane, though. These individuals brought up forced birth and men having a say regarding a woman’s body. This would lead to people asking about the baby’s options. In response, many people said that life begins at conception, while others insisted that it starts with the first breath.

Stephen @svenphen @pokimanelol twitter.com/svenphen/statu… Stephen @svenphen A reminder when you're arguing with pro-life people today: their only argument is fetus=people, murder=bad. They don't care about control, or body autonomy, or what ifs. A reminder when you're arguing with pro-life people today: their only argument is fetus=people, murder=bad. They don't care about control, or body autonomy, or what ifs. @pokimanelol twitter.com/svenphen/statu…

Kyle Barr @kylebarr @svenphen @pokimanelol their argument isn't even "murder=bad," they're very pro-murder in many circumstances, it's just this specific case that bothers them @svenphen @pokimanelol their argument isn't even "murder=bad," they're very pro-murder in many circumstances, it's just this specific case that bothers them

Anonymous23 @Christo11326189 @pokimanelol As a man/father I feel helpless. I have a daughter who is now gonna be “told” what she can and can’t do with “her body” & as a father I cannot protect her. I stand for a woman’s right to choose. @pokimanelol As a man/father I feel helpless. I have a daughter who is now gonna be “told” what she can and can’t do with “her body” & as a father I cannot protect her. I stand for a woman’s right to choose.

Poki had supporters who addressed pro-life and how interactions with those who subscribe to such an ideology go.

Dhrubo.2801 @North2801 @NFTB_Deplorable @pokimanelol 9/10 times abortions happen because of miscarriages, faulty birth control, r@pe victims and other genuinely unfortunate circumstances, no willing mom would ever do it on purpose, not to mention after they are born the state isn't gonna help them at all with raising it @NFTB_Deplorable @pokimanelol 9/10 times abortions happen because of miscarriages, faulty birth control, r@pe victims and other genuinely unfortunate circumstances, no willing mom would ever do it on purpose, not to mention after they are born the state isn't gonna help them at all with raising it

A fan argued that the streamer is just “anti-consequences,” but a reply came through with statistics related to abortion. Most abortions are a result of things outside of the woman’s control, such as assault, miscarriage, or faulty birth control, the response stated.

aster✫ @snowwolfffff pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon. i fucking KNEW the comments under this would be awful and yet reading them still made me🤢 twitter.com/pokimanelol/st… i fucking KNEW the comments under this would be awful and yet reading them still made me🤢 twitter.com/pokimanelol/st…

Who am I? @YeKnowWhoIam pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon. My crushie spitting facts twitter.com/pokimanelol/st… My crushie spitting facts twitter.com/pokimanelol/st…

Diva @_d__va pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon. why are the comments mostly from men twitter.com/pokimanelol/st… why are the comments mostly from men twitter.com/pokimanelol/st…

Jake🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jakec1505 pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights.



if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.



don’t be fooled by their jargon. they’re not pro-life, they’re pro-minimizing-women’s-rights. if they were pro life, we’d have better gun control, universal healthcare, better support for homeless people & those in need.don’t be fooled by their jargon. Spot on twitter.com/pokimanelol/st… Spot on twitter.com/pokimanelol/st…

Despite many coming out to shut down the streamer for sharing her thoughts on the Roe v. Wade decision, Imane’s fans supported her for speaking her mind. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation if Pokimane is going to return to Canada, however.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far