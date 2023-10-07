"This is better than any show on Netflix": Fans react to MrBeast's latest video 

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson continues to stand out as one of the world's most renowned and impactful content creators. Over the course of his journey as a content creator, Jimmy has carved out a distinctive reputation by crafting and recreating a plethora of intricate social experiments, which remains true with the release of his most recent video.

The YouTube video titled World's Most Dangerous Trap! was uploaded on October 7, 2023, and featured a contestant named Mack going through a 10-round gauntlet featuring a number of death-defying stunts for a cash prize of $1 million.

Enthralled by this upload, fans were quick to shower MrBeast with plaudits. One user stated in the YouTube comment section:

"This is better than any show on Netflix."

MrBeast's latest video offers $1 million as a prize

In his latest video, MrBeast continues to reiterate his iconic no-hold-barred approach toward creating engaging content. With a set featuring 10 intricate stages that took over two months to put together, the almost 20-minute-long video features a number of different scenarios wherein Mack was placed in frightening situations in a bid to earn $100,000 with every successful round.

The rounds in question featured being stuck in a cage while spikes closed in on the contestant from the sides, walking through a grid of lasers, outrunning a giant "Human Crushing Boulder," zorbing through a video-game-like challenge involving moving platforms, and swimming underwater without any breathing apparatus while unlocking five doors.

In true "MrBeast" fashion, the next challenge offered much-needed comic relief wherein Mack was asked to choose between a Feastables chocolate bar and a Hershey's chocolate bar.

This was followed by Mack walking across a narrow beam that was suspended 200 feet in the air and a Squid Game-esque contraption featuring the infamous honeycomb cookie. While attempting the challenge, the contestant is able to navigate the three basic shapes of circle, triangle, and star before he ultimately fails at the umbrella shape.

With the caveat that the contestant loses their progress upon failing any challenge, MrBeast is moved by Mack's efforts and offers him $100,000 as a reward despite faltering at the seventh hurdle.

Fans react to MrBeast's latest video

Fans were quick to comment and share their two cents on the YouTuber's latest endeavor. The general consensus across the YouTube comment section confirms the video was extremely well received.

YouTube users react to Donaldson's latest video. (Image via YouTube)

Despite the daunting title, all challenges featured in the video were made for content and did not jeopardize the contestant's well-being.