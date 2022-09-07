“Yeah this is cap” - KSI discards Jake Paul’s claims of the former’s event failing to sell tickets

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to Twitter to reply to one of his biggest foes online. Jake Paul was seen sarcastically pointing out an article by a UK news outlet, Mirror. It claimed that the former's event did not do well financially. Jake was lined up to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. in August, but a weight dispute meant KSI's event with Misfirs Boxing was the only one that was going through in the month.
The event, which took place at the O2 Arena, fared pretty well as the website stated that all the tickets were sold out. However, Jake was seen quoting the report, which denied it. JJ swiftly discarded his views and said:
“Yeah, this is cap.”
KSI claims that Jake Paul tried to "sabotage" his event
In his response, KSI alluded to the fact that Jake Paul had been trying to "sabotage" his event. For context, the British YouTuber was supposed to have a boxing match against American social media personality Alex Wassabi. However, the latter pulled out of the event after incurring a concussion.
In the wake of the incident, Jake offered to fight JJ as a replacement. The Sidemen member would go on to decline the proposal. He later Tweeted:
"I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line."
Jake Paul has since then agreed to the terms. However, their tussle online has shown no signs of slowing down. According to the Englishman:
According to some reports, JJ's event went without a hitch. Sports journalist Gareth Davies further revealed the numbers on Twitter. According to him, the Misfits Boxing event had sold 445,000 (PPV) buys on Aug 27 at The O2.
It should also be noted that the PPV event was only available in select countries (UK, US, Canada, and Ireland). Hence, the final numbers could be even higher.
Fans react to the tussle
The Sidemen member has promised to disclose the official numbers through his manager as a result of an argument between the duo. Viewers have flocked under the tweets to share their reactions as well. Here are some of the tweets that were made.
Jake Paul has denied the allegations of sabotaging JJ's event. He recently confirmed through Twitter that his match with UFC legend Anderson Silva will take place on October 29 in Phoenix. It will take place in the catchweight category.