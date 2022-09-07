“Yeah this is cap” - KSI discards Jake Paul’s claims of the former’s event failing to sell tickets

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to Twitter to reply to one of his biggest foes online. Jake Paul was seen sarcastically pointing out an article by a UK news outlet, Mirror. It claimed that the former's event did not do well financially. Jake was lined up to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. in August, but a weight dispute meant KSI's event with Misfirs Boxing was the only one that was going through in the month.

The event, which took place at the O2 Arena, fared pretty well as the website stated that all the tickets were sold out. However, Jake was seen quoting the report, which denied it. JJ swiftly discarded his views and said:

“Yeah, this is cap.”

ksi @KSI twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul



mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k… Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is. Bullshit aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers. The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is. mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/k… Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same Yeah this is cap. I can literally see your numbers and ours. We beat your last fight by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same 😂 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

KSI claims that Jake Paul tried to "sabotage" his event

In his response, KSI alluded to the fact that Jake Paul had been trying to "sabotage" his event. For context, the British YouTuber was supposed to have a boxing match against American social media personality Alex Wassabi. However, the latter pulled out of the event after incurring a concussion.

In the wake of the incident, Jake offered to fight JJ as a replacement. The Sidemen member would go on to decline the proposal. He later Tweeted:

"I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line."

ksi @KSI



Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.



Will you accept?



@jakepaul I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.Will you accept? I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.Will you accept?@jakepaul

Jake Paul has since then agreed to the terms. However, their tussle online has shown no signs of slowing down. According to the Englishman:

ksi @KSI In terms of PPV numbers or any figures from OUR event, wait on DAZN or me or my manager to tell you the truth. Anyone else who talks/tweets about it is literally just trying to get a headline. In terms of PPV numbers or any figures from OUR event, wait on DAZN or me or my manager to tell you the truth. Anyone else who talks/tweets about it is literally just trying to get a headline.

According to some reports, JJ's event went without a hitch. Sports journalist Gareth Davies further revealed the numbers on Twitter. According to him, the Misfits Boxing event had sold 445,000 (PPV) buys on Aug 27 at The O2.

It should also be noted that the PPV event was only available in select countries (UK, US, Canada, and Ireland). Hence, the final numbers could be even higher.

Fans react to the tussle

The Sidemen member has promised to disclose the official numbers through his manager as a result of an argument between the duo. Viewers have flocked under the tweets to share their reactions as well. Here are some of the tweets that were made.

Ryanair @Ryanair @KSI Jake Paul is like the window at 11a, irrelevant @KSI Jake Paul is like the window at 11a, irrelevant

Gross Gore @Gross_Gorex @KSI KSI vs Jake Paul will be the biggest event in history. @KSI KSI vs Jake Paul will be the biggest event in history.

𝐕𝔦𝔫 ⚪️ @vinrmfc @KSI Ignore him jj he needs sum attention today because he’s announcing his next fight uno @KSI Ignore him jj he needs sum attention today because he’s announcing his next fight uno

The Foto Guy @MrFotoguy @KSI So you want us to believe what you and your managers say about your PP buys yet when Jake Paul and his managers say they made 500K+ on the first Woodley fight they are not saying the truth? @KSI So you want us to believe what you and your managers say about your PP buys yet when Jake Paul and his managers say they made 500K+ on the first Woodley fight they are not saying the truth?

Mighty Mighty Vegetable @Plushplaxicuss @KSI It's been a week plus. You and DAZN can clear it up easily and now @KSI It's been a week plus. You and DAZN can clear it up easily and now

J.Huggs @Yes49503175 @KSI Jake is just trying to find that last minute relevancy b4 his fight announcement today and only way he gets that is by taking jj's name lmao @KSI Jake is just trying to find that last minute relevancy b4 his fight announcement today and only way he gets that is by taking jj's name lmao 😭😭😭😭

Kolupii @chmits97 @KSI Only DAZN knows real numbers. Because many countries didnt need to buy PPV just subscription. @KSI Only DAZN knows real numbers. Because many countries didnt need to buy PPV just subscription.

Jake Paul has denied the allegations of sabotaging JJ's event. He recently confirmed through Twitter that his match with UFC legend Anderson Silva will take place on October 29 in Phoenix. It will take place in the catchweight category.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta