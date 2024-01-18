"This is comedy gold" - Fans react to Asmongold's father roasting him live on stream

One of Twitch's biggest streamers and co-owner of OTK, Zack "Asmongold," found himself red-faced when his father reprimanded him for several spelling errors during a recent stream. The streamer opened a notepad on his screen and delved into why fans hesitate to invest in game subscriptions. However, this brief write-up included several spelling errors, becoming the focal point of criticism.

Witnessing someone with thousands of viewers being scolded by his father proved amusing for his audience. One of his fans quipped:

"This is comedy gold. My favorite clip. As a dad I approve so much."

Fans troll the streamer following the viral clip (Image via YouTube/AsmongoldClips)

"Two 'Ps' in apprehensive" - Asmongold's father comically corrects streamer's spelling mistakes

As someone who rarely shies away from debated issues, Asmongold questioned why fans tend to shy away from games with subscription models. However, there was one problem - his write-up had several spelling errors. Here's what he wrote (unchanged version):

Zack's note included several errors (Image via YouTube/AsmongoldClips)

Spotting the spelling errors, his father swiftly dialed in and remarked:

"We'll start with the first one (mistake). 2 'Ps' in apprehensive and 'game subscriptions' not 'games subscriptions'...one of them is plural and the other one isn't. Same with the first one (same mistake in the first line)."

The streamer also wrote "interchangeably" as "innerchangably." This, too, was critiqued by his father, who said:

"You didn't know how to spell interchangeably either. 'Inter'."

During the original write-up, the streamer meant to write "synonymous" instead of "interchangeably" but admitted that he avoided it since he didn't know how to spell it. Reacting to this, Zack's father rebuked him:

"I can't stand to see that sh*t especially when you said about interchangeably, you wanted to choose a word you could spell, that was great and then you spelt it f**king wrong."

What did the community say?

The comical clip was quickly shared to the streamer's clips channel on YouTube. Here are some of the top comments made there:

Fans react to the streamer getting rebuked by his father (Image via YouTube)

This isn't the only recent clip that became a cause of trolling among Asmongold's fanbase. The streamer also ended up showcasing his lack of skills when it came to gaming. Out of frustration, he hit himself with the controller, sparking a flurry of trolls.