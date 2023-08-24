"This dude is a f**king jester" - The Act Man fires shots at Andrew Tate for saying "depression isn't real"

On August 24, 2023, popular YouTuber The Act Man responded to a recent tweet by controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The latter had posted a 20-second video in which he discussed his views on depression. Andrew Tate stated that his "biggest fear" would be learning that he was a "coward" and that he would not accept it because he would be "disappointing his ancestors":
"You want to talk about my biggest fear? It would be knowing I'm a coward. I couldn't accept that because I would feel like would be disappointing all of my ancestors and god. And, I would have been full of s**t all the time I was talking. Now, I'm a fake. Now, I'm a liar, and I'm none of those things."
Continuing further, the former professional kickboxer explained why he believes "depression isn't real":
"When I way to the camera and I sit here and talk about depression not being real, I mean what I say! I've lived enough s**t to tell you that if depression was real, I would have been depressed."
In response to these divisive points, The Act Man fired shots at Andrew Tate by calling him a "jester." He tweeted:
"'Depression isn't real because I've lived through some s**t.' Can confirm. I smoked cigarettes for eight years and I don't have cancer, so cancer isn't real. This dude is a f**king jester LMAO."
"He's just a rich NPC " - Netizens react to The Act Man calling out Andrew Tate for his controversial statements
"I refuse to react to anything he does, he's just a rich NPC."
The Act Man is a prominent YouTuber best known for his gaming-related videos. He joined the Google-owned platform in January 2013 and has since amassed over 1.79 million subscribers on his channel.