"This dude is a f**king jester" - The Act Man fires shots at Andrew Tate for saying "depression isn't real"

On August 24, 2023, popular YouTuber The Act Man responded to a recent tweet by controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The latter had posted a 20-second video in which he discussed his views on depression. Andrew Tate stated that his "biggest fear" would be learning that he was a "coward" and that he would not accept it because he would be "disappointing his ancestors":

"You want to talk about my biggest fear? It would be knowing I'm a coward. I couldn't accept that because I would feel like would be disappointing all of my ancestors and god. And, I would have been full of s**t all the time I was talking. Now, I'm a fake. Now, I'm a liar, and I'm none of those things."

Continuing further, the former professional kickboxer explained why he believes "depression isn't real":

"When I way to the camera and I sit here and talk about depression not being real, I mean what I say! I've lived enough s**t to tell you that if depression was real, I would have been depressed."

In response to these divisive points, The Act Man fired shots at Andrew Tate by calling him a "jester." He tweeted:

"'Depression isn't real because I've lived through some s**t.' Can confirm. I smoked cigarettes for eight years and I don't have cancer, so cancer isn't real. This dude is a f**king jester LMAO."

"He's just a rich NPC " - Netizens react to The Act Man calling out Andrew Tate for his controversial statements

The Act Man's most recent tweet, dated August 24, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

The Act Man's call-out to Andrew Tate has attracted quite a lot of traction in a matter of hours. Some joked that the British-American personality was like a character from the GTA universe:

Netizens commenting on the YouTuber's call-out to Tate 1/5 (Image via Twitter)

Others weighed in on the "Top G's" popularity:

Netizens commenting on the YouTuber's call-out to Tate 2/5 (Image via Twitter)

Meanwhile, Twitter user @Iostluvv referred to Andrew Tate as a "rich NPC," adding:

"I refuse to react to anything he does, he's just a rich NPC."

Netizens commenting on the YouTuber's call-out to Tate 3/5 (Image via Twitter)

Another community member shared their experience with PTSD, severe depression, and anxiety disorder. They wrote:

Netizens commenting on the YouTuber's call-out to Tate 4/5 (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Netizens commenting on the YouTuber's call-out to Tate 5/5 (Image via Twitter)

The Act Man is a prominent YouTuber best known for his gaming-related videos. He joined the Google-owned platform in January 2013 and has since amassed over 1.79 million subscribers on his channel.