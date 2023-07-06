Popular YouTuber Videogamedunkey and his wife Leahbee reveal they're expecting a baby girl, fans react

On July 6, 2023, popular YouTuber Jason "Videogamedunkey's" wife, Leah "Leahbee," took to Twitter to announce that the couple is expecting a child. She shared an ultrasound image and revealed that their baby girl is due in October. Leahbee tweeted:
"Happiest news. Our baby girl is due in October!"
She also responded to the comments and thanked those who shared heartfelt messages. Leahbee added that she was excited to start a family with Videogamedunkey:
"Thank you everyone for all the congrats hard to find words to convey it properly, but starting a family with Jason, who I find to be my soulmate plus a singularly remarkable person is the coolest to me."
"More Dunkey" - Pokimane, Jackfilms, InfernoOmni, and more react to Videogamedunkey and Leahbee's pregnancy announcement
Videogamedunkey is a renowned gaming content creator on YouTube. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2010 and has amassed over 7.39 million subscribers on his channel. Jason rose to prominence through his League of Legends videos. He then branched out to play a variety of games after getting banned from the MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).
Earlier today (June 6, 2023), the 32-year-old personality posted a video titled Revisiting Uncharted 4. As the title suggests, the YouTuber discussed Naughty Dog's highly-rated game. However, at the end of the eight-minute feature, Videogamedunkey subtly announced the birth of his child, saying:
"This ending, man... dude, this is the most fulfilling, joyous ending I have ever experienced in a video game. And, it's one that takes on a whole new context for me. Now that me and Leah are having our own daughter because this was actually a baby video the whole time! We're having a baby, everybody!"
Several prominent internet personalities have since congratulated Jason and Leah on their news, with Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" writing:
Fellow content creator, Daily Dose of Internet, commented:
YouTube commentator InfernoOmni made a reference to Videogamedunkey's iconic catchphrase, saying:
"More Dunkey."
John Douglass, popularly known as Jackfilms, congratulated the couple:
Twitter user @Menacing_Banana joked that Jason foreshadowed the birth of his child when he uploaded a video titled Fortnite Daycare:
Some of the more prominent fan reactions were along these lines:
In addition to being a YouTuber, Jason is also a well-known Twitch streamer who broadcasts under the username dunkstream. He currently has 968,447 followers, with his most-played games being Overwatch, Elden Ring, Guilty Gear: Strive, and Donkey Kong 64.