Popular YouTuber Videogamedunkey and his wife Leahbee reveal they're expecting a baby girl, fans react

On July 6, 2023, popular YouTuber Jason "Videogamedunkey's" wife, Leah "Leahbee," took to Twitter to announce that the couple is expecting a child. She shared an ultrasound image and revealed that their baby girl is due in October. Leahbee tweeted:

"Happiest news. Our baby girl is due in October!"

She also responded to the comments and thanked those who shared heartfelt messages. Leahbee added that she was excited to start a family with Videogamedunkey:

"Thank you everyone for all the congrats hard to find words to convey it properly, but starting a family with Jason, who I find to be my soulmate plus a singularly remarkable person is the coolest to me."

"More Dunkey" - Pokimane, Jackfilms, InfernoOmni, and more react to Videogamedunkey and Leahbee's pregnancy announcement

Videogamedunkey is a renowned gaming content creator on YouTube. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2010 and has amassed over 7.39 million subscribers on his channel. Jason rose to prominence through his League of Legends videos. He then branched out to play a variety of games after getting banned from the MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

Earlier today (June 6, 2023), the 32-year-old personality posted a video titled Revisiting Uncharted 4. As the title suggests, the YouTuber discussed Naughty Dog's highly-rated game. However, at the end of the eight-minute feature, Videogamedunkey subtly announced the birth of his child, saying:

"This ending, man... dude, this is the most fulfilling, joyous ending I have ever experienced in a video game. And, it's one that takes on a whole new context for me. Now that me and Leah are having our own daughter because this was actually a baby video the whole time! We're having a baby, everybody!"

Several prominent internet personalities have since congratulated Jason and Leah on their news, with Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" writing:

Fellow content creator, Daily Dose of Internet, commented:

YouTube commentator InfernoOmni made a reference to Videogamedunkey's iconic catchphrase, saying:

"More Dunkey."

John Douglass, popularly known as Jackfilms, congratulated the couple:

Twitter user @Menacing_Banana joked that Jason foreshadowed the birth of his child when he uploaded a video titled Fortnite Daycare:

Some of the more prominent fan reactions were along these lines:

👑Penelope👑 @ninjabbii 🏼 So happy for you guys! Been watching you guys since forever. Crazy how time flies. @vgLeahbee Omg!! Congratulations🏼 So happy for you guys! Been watching you guys since forever. Crazy how time flies. @vgLeahbee Omg!! Congratulations ❤🙌🏼 So happy for you guys! Been watching you guys since forever. Crazy how time flies.

Chad @anything4views one of the biggest blessings in life wishing for a healthy and swift delivery from the stork 🕊️ @vgLeahbee Congratulationsone of the biggest blessings in lifewishing for a healthy and swift delivery from the stork 🕊️ @vgLeahbee Congratulations 🙏 one of the biggest blessings in life ❤️ wishing for a healthy and swift delivery from the stork 🕊️

In addition to being a YouTuber, Jason is also a well-known Twitch streamer who broadcasts under the username dunkstream. He currently has 968,447 followers, with his most-played games being Overwatch, Elden Ring, Guilty Gear: Strive, and Donkey Kong 64.

