"This is a failed society" - Andrew Tate provides his take on Britain, later compares London to Dubai

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate is back in the headlines after appearing on Piers Morgan's show for the second time in the past couple of months. While speaking on the show, Tate declared that he was heartbroken by the current state of affairs involving major cities in the UK.
Piers Morgan, who himself has been involved in a slew of controversial topics, uploaded a second interview with Andrew Tate to enquire about the latter's opinion on England and the English people. The former kickboxing champion was certainly not impressed by how things have been running. Regarding the UK, he exclaimed:
"This is a failed society"
Andrew Tate calls out the English leadership, says the society is "godless"
It is seldom that Andrew Tate remains away from the limelight. The 35-year-old is among the biggest names that this year has produced. His latest interview with Piers Morgan displayed yet another chapter in his polemical journey.
When asked what nationality he identifies with, Tate said:
"I consider myself British now, but I will say that part of me, the patriotic Britain side of me is devastated by the UK currently and I wanna make that very clear, the patriotic Britain me truly loves this country, and seeing what's happening to it, especially to our major cities is almost heartbreaking to watch in real-time."
He remarked:
"It's falling apart. It's a failed society by every metric you could possibly measure it. It is absolutely failing. The cost of living crisis, the crime rates, everything is falling apart. If you compare it to a country like the UAE, if you compare it to the city like Dubai, London which should be the greatest city on Earth, is failing in absolutely every metric."
Later, Tate compared the leadership of the UK government to that of the UAE. According to him, the latter has a "flawless" administration. Additionally, he reiterated that not only is the UK a failed society, but it is also a "godless" one.
