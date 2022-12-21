"This is a failed society" - Andrew Tate provides his take on Britain, later compares London to Dubai

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate is back in the headlines after appearing on Piers Morgan's show for the second time in the past couple of months. While speaking on the show, Tate declared that he was heartbroken by the current state of affairs involving major cities in the UK.

Piers Morgan, who himself has been involved in a slew of controversial topics, uploaded a second interview with Andrew Tate to enquire about the latter's opinion on England and the English people. The former kickboxing champion was certainly not impressed by how things have been running. Regarding the UK, he exclaimed:

"This is a failed society"

Andrew Tate calls out the English leadership, says the society is "godless"

It is seldom that Andrew Tate remains away from the limelight. The 35-year-old is among the biggest names that this year has produced. His latest interview with Piers Morgan displayed yet another chapter in his polemical journey.

When asked what nationality he identifies with, Tate said:

"I consider myself British now, but I will say that part of me, the patriotic Britain side of me is devastated by the UK currently and I wanna make that very clear, the patriotic Britain me truly loves this country, and seeing what's happening to it, especially to our major cities is almost heartbreaking to watch in real-time."

He remarked:

"It's falling apart. It's a failed society by every metric you could possibly measure it. It is absolutely failing. The cost of living crisis, the crime rates, everything is falling apart. If you compare it to a country like the UAE, if you compare it to the city like Dubai, London which should be the greatest city on Earth, is failing in absolutely every metric."

Later, Tate compared the leadership of the UK government to that of the UAE. According to him, the latter has a "flawless" administration. Additionally, he reiterated that not only is the UK a failed society, but it is also a "godless" one.

"I can sense a bromance brewing" - Fans share their reaction to the interview

Fans took to their socials to express their opinions in the Andrew Tate interview. Responses were mostly mixed, with some portion of the viewers agreeing with what Tate had to say, while the other half maintained their distance from him.

Here are some of the reactions:

Joseph Keder @papakeder @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV Andrew Tate appearing on Piers' show for the third time, beating him in a chess game and answering all of his questions professionally proves his ability to display an unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability. @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV Andrew Tate appearing on Piers' show for the third time, beating him in a chess game and answering all of his questions professionally proves his ability to display an unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability.

Ray X @RayX87397821 @PiersUncensored @Cobratate @piersmorgan @TalkTV I've mostly always liked Piers Morgan but after his interview with Andrew Tate last night, I have new found respect for him @PiersUncensored @Cobratate @piersmorgan @TalkTV I've mostly always liked Piers Morgan but after his interview with Andrew Tate last night, I have new found respect for him 👊

Spurzy @EverythingN17 @PiersUncensored @Cobratate @piersmorgan @TalkTV When are we going to except this country is going down the bog hole. We’ve got to a point where the nurses and ambulance drivers are on strike. It’s now a luxury to turn your tv on and have the heating on for an hour. We are finished LOL @PiersUncensored @Cobratate @piersmorgan @TalkTV When are we going to except this country is going down the bog hole. We’ve got to a point where the nurses and ambulance drivers are on strike. It’s now a luxury to turn your tv on and have the heating on for an hour. We are finished LOL

agni @agni2794 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV That is after looking trillions of pounds from whole world… what’s goes comes around at it best @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV That is after looking trillions of pounds from whole world… what’s goes comes around at it best 😂

Barry Lyon @KBLyon @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV The patriot that was sacked for the publication of hoax photographs that claimed to show Iraqi prisoners being abused by British soldiers.🤐 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV The patriot that was sacked for the publication of hoax photographs that claimed to show Iraqi prisoners being abused by British soldiers.🤐

Asiddi @Aisha_Siddiqa97 @PiersUncensored @Cobratate @piersmorgan @TalkTV Yes Britain needs to change its strategy when it comes to development. But the main thing is, the public needs to change their mindset first!! It looks like the British citizen are not willing to experiment with new things or learn new things or improve their skill set! @PiersUncensored @Cobratate @piersmorgan @TalkTV Yes Britain needs to change its strategy when it comes to development. But the main thing is, the public needs to change their mindset first!! It looks like the British citizen are not willing to experiment with new things or learn new things or improve their skill set!

Lewis @lewjt11 @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV He also thinks women are men’s property. So maybe we shouldn’t hold his opinion in too high a regard eh Piers @PiersUncensored @piersmorgan @Cobratate @TalkTV He also thinks women are men’s property. So maybe we shouldn’t hold his opinion in too high a regard eh Piers

